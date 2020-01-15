|
Eugene Bryant, 74, local Guymon businessman, passed away Friday evening, January 10, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
The son of Jasper Gray and Bertha (Cupp) Bryant, he was born March 13, 1945 in Moro, Arkansas.
Gene was a US Army veteran, serving in Vietnam. He moved to Guymon from Dalhart, Texas in the late 1960's.
Gene and Joyce Hall were united in marriage on June 17, 1972 in Guymon. Since the early 1970's they have owned and operated Quality Cleaners in Guymon.
He was a member of the East Side Church of Christ and lifetime member of the .
He is preceded in death by his parents, one infant sister, Sue, and six brothers, Albert, Gilbert, William, Raymond, J.C. and Billy.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce of the home, three children: Tammy Chase and husband, Curtis of Sherwood, Arkansas, Pamela Roberts of Guymon and Todd Caudell also of Guymon. Survivors also include six grandchildren: Shanna, Kirby, Jarod, Natalie, Katie and Mollie; ten great grandchildren; three sisters Ruth Hines of Benton, Arkansas, Christine Chapman of Swink, Colorado and Phyllis Bates and husband, Bob of St. George, Utah; two brothers, Jasper Bryant Jr. of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Melbra Bryant of La Junita, Colorado, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday afternoon, January 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Guymon Church of Christ with Brandon Dukes and David Stallings officiating Interment with US Army Honors will follow in the Elmhurst Cemetery. Services are under the care of the Bunch - Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon, OK.
The Bryant family will greet friends Wednesday evening between the hours of 7:00 and 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials in memory of Gene may be given to the and will be accepted at the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1112, Guymon, Oklahoma 73942.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Jan. 16, 2020