

Eula was born on September 7th, 1953 in Guymon, Ok to Lendon Smith and Barbara June Grossman, she passed in peace Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 at the age of 66.



Eula is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Michael Lynn Hubble, her two sons Matthew and Mark, two daughters-in-law Angela and Heather, and six grandchildren Aubrey, Leighann, Ashley, Macy, Michael, and Marcus. Also one brother, Leonard Smith and one sister, Barbara Allen.



She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother William and one sister Paula. Also by her grandparents, Alice and Leonard Grossman (Mamaw & Papaw), who helped raise her with love.



Eula will be fondly remembered by her family and friends as a loving mother and grandmother. She was also a nature lover and avid gardener who could grow anything she dreamed of.



Memorial service will be Sept. 22, 2020 in Guymon, Ok.



