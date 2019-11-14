|
|
Eunice (Shores) Webb Sexton, 96, longtime Guymon resident departed her earthly life to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 11, 2019. She trusted the Lord at a young age and served Him throughout her adult life. Eunice was born west of Guymon in the Eva community to Clark "Doc" and Ruth Mildred (White) Shores on July 25, 1923. She was the youngest of six
children and attended Anchor D School, a rural, one-room school, in her early childhood and later Guymon schools. Her
family lived through the Dust Bowl and depression eras. She married Ernest "Tweed" Webb on October 27, 1945 in Liberal, Kansas. They worked side by side on their farm most of their married life of 42 years.
To this union, two children were born and survive her, Joe Webb, wife Nina, of Guymon, and Karen (Webb) Camp, husband Murry,
of Windsor, Colorado. She was a loving grandmother to three grandchildren, Hayden Camp, wife Debra, of Fort Collins, Colorado; Telisa Webb Schelin, husband James, of Dallas, Texas; and Angie Webb Mulkey, husband Chad, of Sherwood, Oregon; and "Great Gigi" to six great-grandchildren, Carolynne, Elizabeth and Katherine Camp of Fort Collins; Ava Schelin of Dallas; and Jadyn and Calan Mulkey of Sherwood. In addition to being survived by her children and grandchildren, Eunice has numerous nieces and nephews.
Ernest Webb passed in 1987, and Eunice married Robert Sexton on November 28, 1992. They enjoyed several years together before Robert passed in 2007. She was also preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.
Eunice was a longtime volunteer for the Hospital Auxiliary and cooked and delivered SOS meals, as well as a member of Entre Nous, Home Demonstration Club - Happy Neighbors, Red Hat Society, Primetimers, C a t t l e w o m e n ' s Association, and the
Victory Memorial United Methodist Women Martha Ruth Circle. She also taught children's Sunday school and served on the
board of the No Man's Land Senior Citizens Center. She was an accomplished cook, seamstress, and quilter. She loved her friends
just as she did her family, and her loving smile, hardy laugh, and quick wit made everyone glad to see her. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to her family.
The family will have visitation and viewing 4-6 p.m. on Friday, November 15 at Henson-Novak Funeral Home, 501 NW 5th Street,
Guymon. There will be a memorial service to celebrate the life of Eunice on Saturday, November 16 at 2 p.m. at the Victory Memorial United Methodist Church, Guymon.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family kindly requests donations to the Guymon Hospital Auxiliary or the Heritage Community, c/o Henson-Novak Funeral Directors, P.O. Box 1306, Guymon, OK 73942.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Nov. 14, 2019