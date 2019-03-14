Services Roberts Brothers Funeral Home - Hooker 207 N SWEM Hooker , OK 73945 580 652-2351 Resources More Obituaries for Evan Eggleston Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Evan Eugene Eggleston

1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Evan Eugene Eggleston, 84, of Hooker, Oklahoma, entered his eternal reward on March 9, 2019, at Heritage Community in Guymon, Oklahoma.

He was born at Waynoka, OK, June 15, 1934. He was the third of four sons born to Ted and Pearl (Hanan) Eggleston. Evan grew up as a farm boy, milking cows in his father's dairy.

Evan attended elementary school at Rose Valley, a small country school. He transferred to the Waynoka School for high school and graduated with the class of 1952. During his high school days, Evan played football and participated in many area rodeos, mainly in bulldogging and calf-roping events.

Evan attended college at Northwestern State University at Alva, OK, and later transferred to OSU (home of the cowboys) where he earned a degree in Vocational Agriculture. He was assigned to Guymon in the spring of 1956 to do his practice teaching. Later that same fall, he applied for and became the Ag teacher at Hooker where he began his teaching career. It was during this time that he met Janelle Harland, a student at PAMC/OPSU, in Goodwell. Later when she moved to Hooker to teach first grade, he became a serious suitor. They were married June 2, 1959.

During his first year of teaching, Evan was instrumental in setting up an Ag Farm east of town on Highway 54. With the help of students and their parents, the farm became a reality. He taught Ag for four years and then changed careers and became an insurance salesman. He became a Million Dollar Producer for National Investors, an award earned by very few. In 1971, the school board approached Evan, and he returned to teach Ag for another four years. He then became involved in a partnership raising champion show pigs. The Eggleston and Reece Hog Farm produced many grand champions for his children as well as for many others. He purchased and ran Mr. Payroll, a check-cashing business, in Guymon for several years as well as attending real estate and auctioneer school and becoming a Master Appraiser. One of Evan's greatest joys came when he acquired an Angus cowherd and began raising cattle which he continued with until his health declined. Evan often commented that he was "a jack of all trades, yet master of none."

Evan obeyed his Lord in baptism in Waynoka at the age of fifteen. When he moved to Hooker, he joined the church of Christ where he was an active member for over sixty years. During this time, he taught many young teens in Sunday School, preached some and served as a deacon, helped as a cabin counselor at Black Mesa Bible Camp, served as a VBS tour guide, and had many one-on-one Bible studies teaching the gospel. His strong and dedicated devotion to the Lord was the foundation on which he built his life and raised his family.

Evan was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Don, Duane, and Estel. He is survived by his wife Janelle of fifty-nine years; his two daughters, Janet Eggleston of Amarillo, TX, and Julie and Ty Rumford, Scott City, KS; and one son, Jeff and Michelle Eggleston, Amarillo. He was also blessed to be Papa Evan to four grandchildren, Braden and Blakelee Eggleston and Chase and Claire Rumford.

Evan's family is grateful to Heritage Community of Guymon for the care and kindness he received there during the last four years of his life. Memorials are suggested to the Heritage Community or the and may be left at Roberts Brothers Funeral Home, Box 745, Hooker, OK 73945.

The family will greet friends on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family will greet friends on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Evan's memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Hooker church of Christ. Private burial for the immediate family at the Hooker Cemetery. The memorial service will be casual in dress. Please feel free to wear jeans if you wish. Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Mar. 15, 2019