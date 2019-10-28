|
|
Evelyn LaVelle Shores, 91, lifelong Guymon resident, passed away Friday morning, October 25, 2019 at the Heritage Community Manor in Guymon, Oklahoma.
The daughter of Thomas and Vennie (Robinson) Sledge, she was born February 21, 1928 in Guymon. Evelyn and Howard William Shores were married for 27 years; he preceded her in death on December 13, 1997.
Evelyn graduated from the Guymon High School, and was a member of the Church of Christ. She worked 25 years with the Guymon Abstract Company, was a bookkeeper for the local General Motors, and retired from Hitch Cattle Company.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Howard Shores; daughter, Sherry Black in 2011 and two brothers, Wayne and Earl Sledge.
Survivors include one brother, Fred Sledge of Guymon; two sisters, Peggy Stewart of Childress, Texas and Vella Gum of Bracketville, Texas; son-in-law, David Black of Guymon and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday morning, October 30th at 10:00 a.m. at the Bunch - Roberts Chapel with Rev. Odie Nunley officiating. Burial will be in the Elmhurst Cemetery. Services are under the care of the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.
Friends can sign the online guestbook and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Oct. 26, 2019