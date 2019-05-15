Gruver, Texas – Fay Dahl, longtime Oklahoma and Texas Panhandle resident, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Clifton Lutheran Sunset Home in Clifton, Texas.

Virginia Fay Stearman and her twin sister, May, were born to Bertha (Bryan) and Herbert Stearman September 6, 1930 on the Bryan Farm, south of Guymon, Oklahoma. She attended Hooker, Oklahoma school and Fay graduated in 1948 as salutatorian, with twin sister, May as valedictorian. Fay attended Southern Nazarene College in Bethany, Oklahoma and returned to Hooker and worked for Cities Service Oil Company. Fay met the young farmer from the Oslo Community, Elmo Dahl, and they began their courtship, double dating with twin sister, May and her beau, Ed Lewis. Fay and Elmo were married at the Church of the Nazarene, Hooker, on July 29, 1955.

The Dahls made their home in Oslo, where Elmo farmed and Fay was his helpmate, homemaker and mother to their boys. Fay loved gardening, whether flowers or award winning vegetables. She was an active and devoted member of Oslo Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday school, VBS, and was the first female to serve on the church council. Fay served as the Hansford County Election Judge for many years. Elmo and Fay enjoyed Blue Grass festivals and loved travelling and attending Farm Bureau meetings and conventions. They followed their grandchildren, attending their many activities, concerts, ballgames and stock shows.

Elmo passed away in 2011 and Fay soon moved into town, first Texhoma, Texas and then to Gruver. She had recently been living at the Clifton Lutheran Sunset Home near her son, Kenneth's home. Fay loved her church family and always had a friendship and appreciation of her pastor, Arlen Lloyd. The Oslo church family, and especially Pastor Lloyd, were so good to visit her. Pastor Lloyd would even take her shopping at Wal-Mart, which was an adventure all its own.

Fay is survived by her three sons, Garland Dahl of Texhoma, TX; Kenneth Dahl and wife, Kim of Gatesville, TX; and Charles Dahl and wife, Lindeana of Gruver; sister, Juanita and husband, Ken McClain of Salem, OR, sister-in-law, Pauline Fischer of Guymon; seven grandchildren with spouses, Ole (Alyssa) Dahl, Pete (Brandi) Dahl, Ryan Dahl, Miles (Natasha) Dahl, Mitch Dahl, Cody (Courtney) Dahl, and Carmen (Clint) Mooring; and eight great grandchildren, Peyton, Harper, Bailor, Brynn, Zoey, Raven, Riley and River. She is also survived by daughter-in-law, Laura Nelson, many nieces, nephew and a special niece that is considered a daughter, Adele and husband, Albert Waugh.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two sister, May Lewis and Viola Niedens.

The family will receive friends for viewing and visitation on Friday evening, May 17, 7:00-9:00 PM at the Henson-Novak Funeral Home, 501 NW Fifth Street, Guymon.

Funeral services will be Saturday afternoon, May 18th, 2:00 PM at Oslo Lutheran Church with Pastor Arlen Lloyd, officiating. Interment will follow in Oslo Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorials be given to Oslo Lutheran Church, c/o Henson-Novak Funeral Directors, P.O. Box 1306, Guymon, OK 73942 or Clifton Lutheran Sunset Home, 300 S Ave Q, Clifton, TX 76634.

