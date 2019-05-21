

Floyd R. Sinning, 93, longtime area resident, passed away at the Heritage Community, Guymon, Oklahoma.

Floyd was one of 15 children born to Della Cynthia (McCaskey) and Gustave William Sinning, who homesteaded near Hough, Oklahoma around 1907.

Floyd was born January 22, 1926 in Mountain Grove, Missouri. He joined the United States Navy and was in the SeaBees during World War II. In the last part of the War, he was stationed on Okinawa, and during 1945 he witnessed major events in world history. On April 6, 1945, the B-29 Enola Gay with the first atomic bomb, as well as other B-29's and escort fighter planes from Tinian flew over Okinawa that day on their way to Hiroshima, Japan. Floyd said he saw the airplanes as they flew over Okinawa. Three days later, April 9, 1945, the B-29 Bockscar, carrying the second atomic bomb that was dropped on Nagasaki, got low on fuel on the way back to Tinian and landed on Okinawa to refuel.

He was united in marriage to Gladys Ann Tindall May 16, 1948, and came to the Oklahoma Panhandle to start farming in that same year. Floyd and Gladys had much in common as Gladys served in the Navy WAVE during World War II. Floyd and Gladys were blessed with four sons, Terry, Jerry, William and Tyler.

Floyd farmed in the Eva/Yarborough community for 50 plus years. In this time frame he went from dry land to irrigation farming. He was a member of Morning Star United Methodist Church, Hough, Oklahoma.

Floyd was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys, who passed away July 1979, thirteen brothers and sisters, and his son, Tyler Sinning.

He is survived by his three sons, Terry Sinning and wife, Bobbie of Goodwell, Oklahoma, Jerry Sinning and wife, Paula of Ben Wheeler, Texas, William Sinning and wife, Vicki of Elkhart, Kansas; his brother, Joe Sinning and wife, Gale of Van Wert, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Christine Smistuen, Travis Sinning, Trenton Sinning, Jeremy Sinning, Dacia Williams, Cassie Hughey, Eric Sinning and Trisha Walker, twelve great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be Tuesday morning, May 21st, 10:00 AM at Elmhurst Cemetery, Guymon, Oklahoma, with Jim Jamieson, officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the US Navy Funeral Honors Detail from Amarillo, Texas.

Memorials may be given to Elmhurst Cemetery, c/o Henson-Novak Funeral Directors, P.O. Box 1306, Guymon, OK 73942.

Friends may sign the online guest book and send condolences at www.hensonnovak.com. Published in Guymon Daily Herald on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary