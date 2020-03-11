|
Francis Floriene Whisnant, 97, of Colby, KS, passed away on March 5, 2020. Floriene was born on August 11, 1922, in Wellsville, Kansas to Frank O. Raley Sr. and Mary Jane (Baldwin) Raley. She completed high school in Kincaid, KS. In the fall of 1940, Floriene entered nurses training in Chanute and graduated in 1942. While in nurses training, she met a student pilot, Harley W. Whisnant and they were married on November 25, 1942. To this union four children were born, Gary, Anita, Marlene and Pamela. Harley and Floriene made their home in Goodland, KS, where Floriene worked at Boothroy Hospital, the Good Samaritan Center, nurse for Dr. William Madden's practice and part-time for Dr. W.A. Smiley. She was also a Public Health and Migrant Health Nurse for the State of Kansas. In 1992, she was named as a Red Cross nurse. She was a Life Member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, receiving her 65 year pin in 2019. Harley and Floriene were married 56 years before his death in 1999, and in 2004 Floriene moved to Colby to be closer to family. She loved caring for grandchildren and great grandchildren and attending their events.
Floriene is survived by her children, Gary (Rosa), Brewster, KS, Anita (Dan) Washburn, Ponder, TX, Marlene (Mike) Potter, Guymon, OK and Pam (Dewey) Augustine, Coby, KS; grandchildren, Jon Whisnant, Matt, Aaron and Adrian Washburn, Jeff, Kenneth and Kevin Potter, Dana Bolyard and Matt Augustine; step-grandchildren, Jesse Barrera, Israel Hernandez, Reina Barrera and Jacob Falcon; 18 great grandchildren and 14 step-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Alfred, George, Frank Raley, Jr and sister Dardanella McMichael.
Visitation is 5-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Baalmann Mortuary, Colby, with services at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, also at the Mortuary. Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. CDT at the Goodland Cemetery, Goodland, KS. Memorials are suggested to Genesis of Thomas County or Hospice and can be sent in care of Baalmann Mortuary, PO Box 391, Colby, KS 67701. For information or condolences visit www.baalmannmortuary.com
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Mar. 11, 2020