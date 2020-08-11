Frankie Jackson, 87, long-time resident of Guymon and resident of Amarillo since 2015, passed away Thursday morning, August 6, 2020 at her home in Amarillo.
?The daughter of William Arnold and Kathryn Elaine (Brewster) Tovrea, she was born December 13, 1932 in a home near Perico, Texas in Dallam County. She graduated from Dalhart High School and attended Texas Tech University.
?She married Dick Jackson on June 13, 1952. They moved to Guymon from Phillips, Texas in 1956 where Dick was a cattle rancher for 40 years. Frankie was a homemaker, and active member of the Guymon First Baptist Church and Amarillo First Baptist Church. Frankie was devoted to her family and passionate about many things. Her love language was "gifting". She thrived on reaching out to people, especially for birthdays and Christmas.
?She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Dick Jackson on December 3, 2019 and one son, Kirk Jackson in 1991.
?Survivors include one son, Kent Jackson and his wife, Sheri of Amarillo, Texas; her grandson, Tovrea Jackson, and his wife, Deserae, and their daughter Sloane of Edmond, Oklahoma; her sister Jolene Hamilton and her husband, Norman of Amarillo, Texas, and her sister Kay Lynn Field of Wylie, Texas. Extended family includes Coy, Shalley, Zackery and Braxton Githens of Perryton and Cami, Brandon, A.J. and Delaina Young of Thrall, TX.
?Graveside memorial services will be Friday, August 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Elmhurst Cemetery with Jim Jamieson officiating. Services are under the care of the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.
The family suggests memorials in Frankie's name to Reaching Souls International, 12625 S. Portland Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73170 (www.reachingsouls.org
). Memorials will also be accepted at the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home, PO Box 1112, Guymon, OK 73942. Friends can sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com.