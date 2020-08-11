1/1
Frankie Jackson
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frankie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frankie Jackson, 87, long-time resident of Guymon and resident of Amarillo since 2015, passed away Thursday morning, August 6, 2020 at her home in Amarillo.

?The daughter of William Arnold and Kathryn Elaine (Brewster) Tovrea, she was born December 13, 1932 in a home near Perico, Texas in Dallam County. She graduated from Dalhart High School and attended Texas Tech University.

?She married Dick Jackson on June 13, 1952. They moved to Guymon from Phillips, Texas in 1956 where Dick was a cattle rancher for 40 years. Frankie was a homemaker, and active member of the Guymon First Baptist Church and Amarillo First Baptist Church. Frankie was devoted to her family and passionate about many things. Her love language was "gifting". She thrived on reaching out to people, especially for birthdays and Christmas.

?She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Dick Jackson on December 3, 2019 and one son, Kirk Jackson in 1991.

?Survivors include one son, Kent Jackson and his wife, Sheri of Amarillo, Texas; her grandson, Tovrea Jackson, and his wife, Deserae, and their daughter Sloane of Edmond, Oklahoma; her sister Jolene Hamilton and her husband, Norman of Amarillo, Texas, and her sister Kay Lynn Field of Wylie, Texas. Extended family includes Coy, Shalley, Zackery and Braxton Githens of Perryton and Cami, Brandon, A.J. and Delaina Young of Thrall, TX.

?Graveside memorial services will be Friday, August 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Elmhurst Cemetery with Jim Jamieson officiating. Services are under the care of the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.

The family suggests memorials in Frankie's name to Reaching Souls International, 12625 S. Portland Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73170 (www.reachingsouls.org). Memorials will also be accepted at the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home, PO Box 1112, Guymon, OK 73942. Friends can sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bunch-Roberts Funeral Home
122 NE 7Th St
Guymon, OK 73942
(580) 338-3244
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bunch-Roberts Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved