Longtime Soldotna, Alaska resident, Mr. Fred Sturman, 82, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his home in Soldotna
A viewing will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 20th, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Chapel – 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Memorial services will be held 4:00 p.m. Saturday, June 6th, 2020 at New Life Assembly of God Church – 209 Princess Lane – Kenai. Pastor Steve Brown will be officiating. American Legion Post #20 and V.F.W. Post #10046 will be performing Military Honors.
Fred was born March 11, 1938 in Mounds, Oklahoma. He was a graduate of Gruver High School in Texas, class of 1957. He joined the U.S. Army in 1957 serving in Germany until he was honorably discharged in 1960. In 1965, he fulfilled his childhood dream of moving to Alaska with his wife Mary, an Oklahoma country girl, who remained by his side for 59 years. Fred was an entrepreneur at heart, always trying new ventures. He was a commercial fisherman, a drifter in the Cook Inlet, an ATM/ Vending Machine owner, a worm farmer, owned a construction business, was a partner in the Alaska Fish, ran a Homer Halibut Charter, and worked in the Oilfield. Fred enjoyed being apart of local politics, always fighting against bigger government and standing up for what he believed in. He enjoyed being an active participant in KRSM's radio show Sound Off.
"There are not enough adjectives to describe Fred Sturman. He was a generous, straight shooting, colorful, fun loving, hardworking, old school, God fearing, corn roasting, man of character. Fred was a one of a kind. You never had to ask what Fred thought, he was more than willing to share. If your opinion differed from his, he was happy to listen, and still be your friend in the end. Fred loved America. The freedoms she offers allowed him the opportunity to chase and fulfill his many dreams. He lived a life that most could only hope for. Fred's success came from always betting on himself and a willingness to take a chance always knowing he would figure it out and overcome. His success as an entrepreneur allowed him to be one of the most generous men you will ever meet. It cannot be stated enough that Fred loved God, his family, America, Alaska, and the beautiful Kenai Peninsula.
His 'larger than life' personality will truly be missed by his family and all that knew him."
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Bertie Sturman; son, Carl Sturman, brother, Paul David Sturman and Grandson, Seth Sturman.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Sturman of Soldotna; daughter, Cathy Sturman of Soldotna; son, Steve (Tesa) Sturman of Kenai; brother, Doyle (Olga) Sturman of Houston, Texas; sister, Peatricia Rascoe of Blue Mound, Texas; granddaughters, Caitlin Sturman, Jaida Sturman, and Carly Sturman of Soldotna; grandsons, Colby Sturman, Brett Sturman, and Gage Sturman of Kenai. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Fred to The Soldotna Senior Center - 197 West Park Avenue - Soldotna, Alaska 99669 or Freedom House – 185 Shady Lane – Soldotna, Alaska 99669. Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Please sign or visit his online guestbook at AlaskanFuneral.com
Published in Guymon Daily Herald from May 26 to May 27, 2020.