Gary Cooper passed away early Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Iowa City University Hospital, Iowa in Palative Care Unit with his cherished, lovely wife, Lisa Cooper and his mother, Madeline Worley at his bedside.

The son of Billy W. Cooper and Madeline Wagner Worley, He was born June 3, 1961 at Guymon Memorial Hospital, Guymon, Oklahoma. Gary attended Hardesty Schools graduating with the class of 1980.

He was united in marriage to Lisa Vickroy February 10,2010 in Guymon, Oklahoma.

Gary was raised on the family farm at Hardesty, Oklahoma. He took interest in both 4-H Club and Future Farmers of America and raised pigs for livestock shows. He moved to Guymon, Oklahoma and worked at Sams Oil Field Services. Later worked at Walmart in the Garden Center and enjoyed all the trees, grasses and flowers and very knowlegable. He worked for the City of Guymon and also his own Lawn Service. He later opened his own tire shop at Bryans Comer. He suffered a lot of pain and sudo seizures after being sevely injured from an accident of tire and wheel exploding he was repairing May 1, 2010.

He moved to Iowa in 2016 to be near Lisa's parents. He was able to physically and mentally to drive a Blue Ford Truck he acquired and proud to be able to travel by himself to Guymon to check on his mother and Donald and back. After returning a short time later his health declined.

He was preceded in death by his dad Billy and brother Darrell Cooper.

Survivors include his loving wife, Lisa and three sons of former marriages Brett Cooper, Levi and Bailey Cooper, his mother Madeline Worley and husband Donald and a sister, Katrina Bauer and husband Jim and a special uncle Roy Dean Cooper and wife Lisa. Also several aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary