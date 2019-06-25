Home

POWERED BY

Services
Garnand Funeral Home Inc
412 N 7Th St
Garden City, KS 67846
(620) 276-3219
Resources
More Obituaries for Kraft
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Dean Kraft


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gary Dean Kraft Obituary
Gary Dean Kraft, 78, of Waverly, Nebraska, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the Monarch Hospice Care Facility, surrounded by his family.
Gary was born on Dec. 18, 1940, to Arlie and L. Faye (Shull) Kraft in Garden City, Kansas. He graduated with the class of 1958 in Deerfield, Kansas. Gary was a member of the Air Force serving in active duty from Feb. 6, 1959 to June 27, 1962. Upon his return, he was employed at the Farmer's Coop. He married Joyce Ann Coerber on July 28, 1963 in Deerfield, where they raised their three sons. While raising their family, he was the owner and operator of Quality Oil, Inc. in Deerfield until 1978, at which time he began working for Northern Natural Gas as a measurement technician until his retirement. Due to health issues, Gary and Joyce moved to Waverly in 2013, but their hearts always remained in their hometown of Deerfield.
When their boys were young, Gary and Joyce enjoyed traveling, especially in Colorado, and later took special trips with their grandchildren. The couple enjoyed collecting salt and pepper shakers and Dryden Pottery. To Gary, his family was the most important thing in life next to his faith in Jesus Christ. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Waverly.
Survivors include Rick and Lori Kraft of Hooker, Oklahoma; Rob and Lisa Kraft of Lee's Summit, Missouri; and Russ and Candy Kraft of Waverly, Nebraska; five grandchildren, Chelsey, Luke and wife Jennifer, Sarah, Colton and Sydney and many nieces and nephews as well as his brother- and sister-in-law, Everett and Karin Glenn of Garden City, Kansas. He proudly claimed the Waverly teenagers as his adopted grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce, his parents and his brother, Warren Allen Kraft.
Services will be at the First Assembly of God Church in Garden City, Tuesday, June 25, at 10 a.m. with Gary's friend and pastor, Leland Jackson, officiating. Interment will be at the Deerfield Cemetery immediate following with military graveside rites. Friends may call from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday at Garnand Funeral Home in Garden City. Memorials may be given to the Myositis Association or the Waverly Fire and Rescue both in care of Garnand Funeral Home of Garden City, Kansas. Condolences may be given at garnandfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now