Gary Dean Kraft, 78, of Waverly, Nebraska, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the Monarch Hospice Care Facility, surrounded by his family.

Gary was born on Dec. 18, 1940, to Arlie and L. Faye (Shull) Kraft in Garden City, Kansas. He graduated with the class of 1958 in Deerfield, Kansas. Gary was a member of the Air Force serving in active duty from Feb. 6, 1959 to June 27, 1962. Upon his return, he was employed at the Farmer's Coop. He married Joyce Ann Coerber on July 28, 1963 in Deerfield, where they raised their three sons. While raising their family, he was the owner and operator of Quality Oil, Inc. in Deerfield until 1978, at which time he began working for Northern Natural Gas as a measurement technician until his retirement. Due to health issues, Gary and Joyce moved to Waverly in 2013, but their hearts always remained in their hometown of Deerfield.

When their boys were young, Gary and Joyce enjoyed traveling, especially in Colorado, and later took special trips with their grandchildren. The couple enjoyed collecting salt and pepper shakers and Dryden Pottery. To Gary, his family was the most important thing in life next to his faith in Jesus Christ. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Waverly.

Survivors include Rick and Lori Kraft of Hooker, Oklahoma; Rob and Lisa Kraft of Lee's Summit, Missouri; and Russ and Candy Kraft of Waverly, Nebraska; five grandchildren, Chelsey, Luke and wife Jennifer, Sarah, Colton and Sydney and many nieces and nephews as well as his brother- and sister-in-law, Everett and Karin Glenn of Garden City, Kansas. He proudly claimed the Waverly teenagers as his adopted grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce, his parents and his brother, Warren Allen Kraft.

Services will be at the First Assembly of God Church in Garden City, Tuesday, June 25, at 10 a.m. with Gary's friend and pastor, Leland Jackson, officiating. Interment will be at the Deerfield Cemetery immediate following with military graveside rites. Friends may call from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday at Garnand Funeral Home in Garden City. Memorials may be given to the Myositis Association or the Waverly Fire and Rescue both in care of Garnand Funeral Home of Garden City, Kansas. Condolences may be given at garnandfuneralhomes.com.