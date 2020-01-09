|
Gilbert "Gibby" Martinez, Jr., 50, passed away Monday morning, January 6, 2020 in Muleshoe, Texas following a brave battle with cancer.
Gibby was born August 25, 1969 in San Antonio, Texas. The family moved to the Oklahoma Panhandle in 1986, where Gibby attended the Guymon school system. Gibby was a very hardworker, a devoted father and grandfather, and a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend.
He is survived by his parents: Abraham and Mary Jane Palacios of San Antonio, Texas; his four children: Dustin Hewitt-Martinez and Sulea Marie of Vinton, Iowa, Gabrielle Martinez of Muleshoe, Texas, Israel Martinez and Destiny of Muleshoe, Texas, and Isabella Martinez of Guymon; one grandson: Allister Kisler; his four brothers and sister: Edward "Chilly" Martinez and wife, Jennifer of Optima, Oklahoma, Jennifer and husband, Rigoberto Luna of Muleshoe, Texas, Roy Baca and wife, Kandi of Optima, Oklahoma, and Jorge Palacios of Albuquerque, New Mexico; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday evening, January 8th at 7:00 p.m. at the Bunch – Roberts Chapel with Pastor Charles Mendenhall, pastor of the Victory Center officiating. Services are under the care of the Bunch - Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.
Memorials in Gibby's name will be accepted at the Bunch - Roberts Funeral Home, PO Box 1112, Guymon, OK 73942. Friends can sign the online guestbook and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Jan. 10, 2020