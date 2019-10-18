|
|
Greg L. Mussman, 59, lifelong resident of Hooker OK, passed away Monday afternoon October 14, 2019, in at Ascension Via Christi Hopsital, Wichita, Kansas. ?
Gregory Lynn Mussman was was born July 30th, 1960 in Guymon, Oklahoma. He was the middle child of Henry W. Mussman and Sharon L. Hitchcock Mussman. Greg was a graduate of Hooker High School Class of 1978. He was owner and operator of Musscat Salvage and was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness. A quote from his children:
Our father lived life to its fullest. Some of his favorite pastimes were to travel and entertain friends in his own unique and adventurous ways. Whether you saw him as eclectic or living to the beat of his own drum, he surrounded himself and our world with the most amazing memorabilia, hobbies, and experiences.
As a young boy in elementary, he enjoyed his daily visit to the principal's office and enjoyed the milk and cookies his mom would have ready for him when he got home even more. He also shared happy memories of tinkering in his dad's shop and learning the car business. As an adult, he would drop anything he was doing to go have lunch with his closest friends. He made sure his time with his children was full of laughs, life lessons, and full of adventure. He also shared his hope in the resurrection. Daddy's love for life also included Corvettes, motorcycles, boating, and Roughing It Smoothly.
Greg is preceded in death by his mother Sharon L. Mussman and his Uncle Bill Hitchcock.
?
Survivors include his three children, Tessa Mussman-Poff, Reese Mussman and Dyllan Mussman, three grandchildren, Presley, Piper and Devyn of Edmond, OK; father, Henry Mussman of Hooker, OK; two sisters, Karon Thompson and her husband, Craig of Austin, TX, and Teresa Mussman of Arvada, CO, several aunts and uncles and many friends.
A viewing will be held from 1:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Henson-Novak Funeral Home, 501 NW Fifth Street, Guymon. The Mussman family will greet friends that evening between the hours of 6:00 and 8:00 P.M.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be conducted Saturday morning, October 19th, 11:00 A.M. at Henson-Novak Funeral Chapel, 501 NW Fifth Street, Guymon, Oklahoma, with Mike Key, officiating. ?
Memorials to the American Diabetes Association will be accepted at the Henson-Novak Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1306 Guymon, OK 73942 or at https://www.diabetes.org/.
Friends may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.hensonnovak.com
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Oct. 19, 2019