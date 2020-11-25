Memorial services for Harold Shaffer will be conducted Saturday afternoon, November 28th at 2:00 p.m. at the Bunch – Roberts Chapel with Rev. Odie Nunley officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Elmhurst Cemetery.
Harold Dean Shaffer, 83, lifelong area resident passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, KS.
The son of Eldon Milford and Wynona Fern (Decker) Shaffer, he was born April 30, 1937 in Hooker, OK. Harold attended school in Hooker, graduating with the Class of 1955.
Harold and Evelyn Marie Livengood were married in Clayton, NM on March 18, 1956. They moved to Guymon from Hooker in 1964. Harold operated Shaffer Carpet Installation for many years.
He was a member of the Victory Memorial United Methodist Church, past president of Kid's Inc., active with the Guymon Booster Club, parade chairman, and active with United Way. Harold never met a stranger, and was a die-hard Oklahoma Sooner supporter and fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Evelyn on February 23, 2015; grandson, Mark Askren; daughter-in-law, Lynn Shaffer, and brother, Carl Shaffer.
Survivors include his six children: Gail Horner of Elkhart, KS, Brian Shaffer and wife, Sherri of Borger, TX, Brenda Eidson and husband, Mike of Guymon, Susan Askren and husband, Tim of Derby, KS, Paul Shaffer and wife, Gwen of Richmond, TX and John Shaffer of Cleveland, GA. Survivors also include eight grandchildren: Jared Eidson & Kara, Jason Eidson & Natasha, Derek Askren, Chad Askren & Nicole, Whitney & Marcus Hickenbottom, Addison Shaffer, Matthew Shaffer & Brandi, and Sharayah Carpenter; ten great grandchildren: Chloe, Brooklyn, Kaylee, Emma, Racie, Hanna, Izzy, Abigail, Cooper and Harper, and step sister, Emelie Strait of Liberal, KS.
Memorials in memory of Harold may be given to ALS, Lou Gehrig's Foundation. Memorials will be accepted at the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home, PO Box 1112, Guymon, OK 73942. Friends can sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com.