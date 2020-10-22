Harold Gene Grove, 62, of Tulsa passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at St. John's Hospital in Tulsa.
The son of Willis Gene and Mattie Lou (Meade) Grove, Harold was born on the family homeplace in Texas County, Oklahoma SE of Guymon. Harold attended the Guymon school system, graduating from Guymon High School. He then attended OSU-Okmulgee where he received his degree in culinary arts in 1980.
Following graduation, Harold moved to Tulsa and has resided there since. He and Linda Kay Cox were married on April 22, 1989. Linda passed away on October 1, 2009. Harold worked in contracting and sales for Thermal Windows for over 20 years. He had been a troop leader for many years with Boy Scout Troop 22, Order of the Arrow and was an avid OU Sooner fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Mattie Grove and an infant son, Daniel Christopher Grove.
Survivors include his daughter, Jennifer Grove of Tulsa; a step-son, Joshua France of Tulsa; one sister, Brenda Boomhower of Orange Park, Florida and one brother, Donnie Grove of Guymon.
Graveside funeral services will be conducted Saturday morning, October 24th at 11:00 a.m. at the Elmhurst Cemetery in Guymon with Rev. Odie Nunley officiating. Services are under the care of the Bunch - Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.
Memorials in Harold's name can be made to the Boy Scouts of America. Memorials will be accepted at the Bunch - Roberts Funeral Home, PO Box 1112, Guymon, OK 73942. Friends can sign the online guestbook and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com.