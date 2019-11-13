|
Helen Louise (Davis) Hoffman, 87, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Melody Care Home in Apache Junction, AZ on September 14, 2019.
She was born in Guymon, OK on May 3, 1932 to Samuel Arthur and Hazel Luella (Johnson) Davis. She attended school in Guymon and graduated from Guymon High School in 1950. She received a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1954 in Chemistry and Mathematics from Panhandle A&M College in Goodwell, OK and a Master's Degree in Mathematics from Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, OK.
Helen had a distinguished career teaching Math, Science, and Chemistry at the Phoenix Union High School District and, after her retirement, teaching Math at Ottawa University (Phoenix). Helen also tutored numerous students and enjoyed helping students to be successful. Helen was a member of the Rebekah Lodge of Guymon, the NEA, the Mathematical Association of America, and other organizations.
Helen married Cleo Prather in 1953. He preceded her in death. Helen married Francis "Frank" Andrew Hoffman on Dec. 25, 1955 in Buffalo, OK. He preceded her in death, along with her parents and a daughter, Frankie Marie Hoffman. She is survived by her sister, Sammy R. Bartley of Liberal, KS; two sons: Sam (wife, Patricia) Prather of Prescott Valley, AZ and David L. Hoffman of Scottsdale, AZ; a daughter, Pam (husband, Tom) Trusdale of Topeka, KS; seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Helen loved animals of all kinds, especially cats, dogs, and horses. Memorial contributions may be made to the Foothills Animal Rescue, Brynne Smith Memorial Campus, 10197 E Bell Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260, or K9 Airlift - The Rescue Barn, 155 North Deer Lake Road, Huffman, TX 77336, or the animal rescue organization of your choice. Memorials will also be accepted at the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home, PO Box 1112, Guymon, OK 73942.
Graveside memorial services will be conducted Saturday afternoon, November 16th at 2:00 p.m. at the Elmhurst Cemetery in Guymon with Clark Jett officiating. Services are under the care of Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Nov. 13, 2019