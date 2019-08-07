|
Irvin Everett Clark, 98, lifelong panhandle resident, passed away Saturday evening, July 27, 2019 at his home in Texhoma.
The son of Lora Everett and Dollie Belle (Shaw) Clark, he was born June 17, 1921 at the homeplace four miles south of Four Corners.
Irvin was united in marriage to Geneva Burns on September 5, 1940 in the James Community. Geneva preceded him in death on March 15, 2017. Irvin was engaged in farming and ranching the majority of his working life.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Geneva of 76 and a half years, one son, Goebel Clark, one granddaughter, infant daughter of Eletha, one great step-grandson, Austin, three brothers, Thomas, Silas and Freddie Lee Clark.
Survivors include two daughters, Eletha Clark of Arcadia, Oklahoma, and Debbie Martin and husband, Mark of Holt, Missouri, one son, Taylor Clark and his wife, Stephannie of Texhoma, and daughter-in-law, Carolyn Gilstrap of Adel, Georgia. Survivors also include 10 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and 10 great-great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be Wednesday morning, July 31st at 10:30 a.m. at the Baker Cemetery, SW of Four Corners with grandson, Brian Clark officiating. Services are under the care of the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.
Memorials in memory of Irvin may be given to the Baker Cemetery. Memorials will be accepted at the Bunch - Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1112, Guymon, Oklahoma 73942.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Aug. 8, 2019