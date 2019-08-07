|
Jack Dean Cornell was born to Eugene Cornell and Stella Yeakel Cornell on February 22, 1938 at Waka, Texas. He departed this life on July 31, 2019 at the age of 81 in the Oklahoma Heart Hospital, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. If you would have asked him-he was only 39. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Trinity Faith Fellowship in Laverne, Oklahoma. Burial will follow in the Laverne Memorial Cemetery with the Billings Funeral Home, Woodward in charge of arrangements.
Jack, Bill and Yvonna grew up in a ministry home, thus his formal education was in several different locations in the states of Kansas, Texas, and Oklahoma. Following high school Jack attended the Apostolic Faith Bible College in Baxter Springs, Kansas for three years. He felt the call of God upon his life to preach in the year 1957. During the next two years he helped conduct revival services, worked in VBS, youth camps, camp meetings and did fill in for pastors. Some of those he traveled with were: Bill Allen, Elbert Pool, JD and Eula Ray. Upon leaving his last year of Bible College he joined Ted Barker, Edwin Modrick and Truman Summerford to form a male quartet. He said, "The most important member was the piano player" Kathryn Booth who became his wife on June 6, 1959.
Jack and Kathryn left the group to take up their first pastorate in Balko, Oklahoma in 1960. While pastoring in Balko their two children, Tonya and Kevin were born. Later they pastored churches in Follett, Texas, Laverne, Oklahoma, Canyon, Texas, Baxter Springs, Kansas, Hardesty, Oklahoma, Alvin, Texas, Guymon, Oklahoma, Woodward, Oklahoma, Logan, Oklahoma, and Spearman, Texas. He was a compassionate, caring, faithful and loving man of God. He loved serving people, fellowshipping, joking and loved life! Jack was a very generous man-he would have given everything he had to anyone in need.
He was a family man-simply put! He loved his family beyond measure and nothing thrilled him more than spending time with them-family gatherings, ballgames, vacations and any celebration.
Besides pastoring, Jack served as the Superintendent of the Apostolic Faith Bible College in Baxter Springs, Kansas, Board Member of the Midwest Camp Ground in Laverne and Board Member for the Kingman, Kansas and Woodward, Oklahoma churches. He has served on the committee for camp meetings and Committee for youth camps where he is remembered for his wake up calls and whistle. He was currently serving on the Minister Retirement Fund Board and serving others was his life and heart.
Jack was preceded in death by both parents, mother-in-law, Faye Booth, son-in-law, Tony Weston, his brother Bill, two brothers-in-law, Howard Whiteley and Bob Barnes. He is survived by his wife Kathryn Cornell of the home; one daughter, Tonya Roby and husband, Dr. John Roby of Oklahoma City; one son, Kevin Cornell and wife Tena of Tulsa, Oklahoma; six grandchildren: Chris and Jackie Weston, Shelby and Kristi Weston and Ty Weston all of Oklahoma City; Joshua and Jessica Cornell of San Luis Potosi, Mexico, Jonathan and Megan Cornell and Rebekah Cornell of Berryville, Arkansas; nine great-grandchildren: Claire, Kennedy, Cale, Cash and Crue Weston, Michaela, Mariah, Josué and Judah Cornell; one sister, Yvonna Whiteley of Nokesville, Virginia; one brother-in-law, Bill Booth and wife Peggy of Bartlesville, Oklahoma and one sister-in-law, Marlene Barnes of Tulsa; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many many friends.
Memorials may be made to the Apostolic Faith Bible College, Baxter Springs, Kansas with the funeral home accepting the contributions.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Aug. 8, 2019