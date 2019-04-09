Resources More Obituaries for James Baldwin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Arthur "Jim" Baldwin

1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers James (Jim) Arthur Baldwin, 83 of Elkhart, KS went home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 2nd, 2019.

James Baldwin was born to Henry and Lottie Mae (Siggins) Baldwin in Barnsdall, OK on October 16th, 1935. He received his elementary education in Straight, OK. His family later moved to Guymon, OK where he attended Guymon High School. There he would meet his high school sweetheart and future wife, Bettie Sue Stewart.

Jim and Bettie Sue graduated high school in 1955 and got married on August 27th, of the same year. In 1959 Jim graduated form Oklahoma Panhandle State University with a Bachelors Degree in Music. During this time, he also learned the upholstery trade and would continue to do upholstery work throughout his lifetime.

In 1962 he became the band director at Elkhart High School in Elkhart, KS. Later, Jim and his family began teaching in other schools around the area for a period of time. He would later return to Elkhart, where he remained the band director until his retirement from teaching in 1980. During that time he taught numerous students, all of whom, he considered his kids. After teaching, Jim worked at Colorado Interstate Gas for 15 years before completely retiring.

He and Bettie Sue enjoyed their retirement to the fullest. They traveled all over the western United States in their fifth wheel. They especially enjoyed taking their grandkids to the mountains of Colorado during the summer.

James Baldwin loved unconditionally and gave in the same manner. A frequent donor to Red Cross blood drives, he gave over 5 gallons in his lifetime. Even at the end of his life he gave of himself. The earthly remains of James Arthur Baldwin were donated to Science Cares to assist in research and medical training, as per his own wishes. He was also able to donate his eyes for corneal transplantation.

His father Henry, his mother Lottie Mae, and his sister Jane, who died shortly after birth, precede him in death.

Jim is survived by his wonderful wife, best friend, life long pal and lover (his words), Bettie Sue Baldwin, his son Dana and his wife Pam, his daughter Angela and her wife, Heather West, his son in love Bruce Romero, grandchildren; Tannan Baldwin, Garrett Baldwin, Kinsey Romero and Devin Romero, nieces, nephews, extended family and multitudes of band kids.

A celebration of life service will be held at Hillcrest Baptist Church at 2:00pm on Saturday, April 13th, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a music education fund set up in his name at Elkhart High School. Address donations to:

USD 218-Elkhart High School

PO Box 999

Elkhart, KS 67950

