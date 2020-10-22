1/1
James McCullum
1937 - 2020
{ "" }
James McCullum, 83, of Amarillo died October 15, 2020. No services are scheduled. Arrangements and cremation are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S. Osage.

James was born August 9, 1937 in highland park, MI to Clarissa and Robert McCollum. He drove 18 Wheelers to put himself through school to become a doctor. He practiced chiropractor for 40 years in Guymon Ok. He flew search & rescue in Vietnam.

James will be greatly missed by family and friends and patience.

Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Oct. 22, 2020.
