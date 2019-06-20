James Owen Sutton, Sr., known by friends as Jim, passed away on June 6, 2019, at the age of 86 years old. Jim will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 65 years, Rachel and his children, James II, Jonathan and Jene'. He was born a twin on May 24, 1933, to Oda and Anna Stump Sutton. His twin, Della Richards, predeceased him. His grandchildren are: Robert, James, Stephen, Aaron, Josiah and Faithanna. His grandson Andrew has also predeceased him.

James has five other siblings. His only brother, Clophas Sutton, predeceased him. He has an older sister, Genevieve Reedy of Dallas, Betty Tomlinson of Minneapolis and Bonny Hays of San Antonio.

He graduated from high school at Hardesty, Oklahoma and worked at several colleges, receiving his Bachelor's, Master's and Specialists Degrees from Eastern Michigan University. He taught in public schools for years and served as an Elementary School Principal for 20 years.

In ministry, James served as Pastor in several states and worked with other Christian organizations in various capacities. He was active in music all his life, directing church choirs and worship, as well as singing and playing piano and organ. He played and sang for the folks in nursing homes for 50 years.

While he was a Principal, he authored a history book for the Township where his school was located. This was done at the United States Bicentennial at the request of the Township Board. With family help, he also published a book of family history in 1988. He served in many capacities with various civic, educational and church organizations.