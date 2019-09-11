|
|
Jay Elrod Stanfield passed away July 26, 2019, in Stillwater Oklahoma. Jay was born in Rison, Arkansas to Julia Eulala Burns and Albert Newton Stanfield. Jay's father moved the family to Guymon in 1929 as he accepted the job as minister of the First Baptist Church. Jay's first job was acting as the church janitor, which sometimes required sweeping out bushels of dirt from the church after one of the infamous dust storms during the Dust Bowl years. He graduated from Guymon High School in 1938. While still in high school he worked at the Guymon Daily Herald, starting as a non-paid printer's devil and eventually becoming a linotype operator.
Upon graduation he started a business in a garage and called it Stanfield Printing Company. In 1945 Jay married Harley Jean Wallin and they moved into a small storage shed which they crafted into a kitchen and a bedroom. Harley quit her job as a postal clerk and helped Jay in his printing business. Shortly thereafter, Jay's high school friend, Irvine Reid, became a partner in the business and they expanded into typewriter sales and repairs. Today, Stanfield Printing Company is owned and managed by Irvine's son, John Reid.
Jay loved to sing in the First Baptist church choir. He was also an active private pilot. Jay is preceded in death by his brothers, Homer, Samuel, Truett, and Paul, and his sisters Zola and Tennie. He is survived by two sons, Roger and wife Song in Stillwater OK, Edward and wife Melinda, Plano TX, grandchildren, James Stanfield and family, Chattanooga, TN, Joseph Stanfield and family, Seoul Korea, Dave Stanfield and family, Singapore, Ethan Stanfield and family, Bryan TX, Corey Stanfield, Austin, TX. Jay is survived by nine great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Sept. 12, 2019