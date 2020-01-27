|
|
Jenelle Hill, 80, of Hooker, Oklahoma passed away January 24, 2020 at Pioneer Manor in Hugoton, Kansas.
Jenelle was born December 28, 1939 in McKinney, Texas, the daughter of William Wallace and Martha Esther Clark Simmons II. At the age of five she moved with her family to White Deer, Texas. Her dad was transferred to the Dorchester Gas Plant in Hooker when Jenelle was entering fifth grade in school.
The family again moved to Big Lake, Texas and back to Hooker in December of 1957
Jenelle was united in marriage to Ralph D. Hill on December 28, 1957 in Hooker. She graduated from Hooker High School with the Class of 1958.
They made Hooker their home until 1992 when Jenelle and Ralph were transferred to Douglas, Wyoming, then they moved to Amarillo, Texas from 1999 to 2001. They then made the move to their home in Hooker, Oklahoma.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Hooker where she was part of the Ladies Bible Study group and she was, at times, in charge of the study. Also, a member of HAGOLU and Red Hatters Club.
Jenelle enjoyed collected dolls and figurines. She enjoyed reading and traveling. They had fun traveling back to Wyoming where she had many friends. Going to North Platte, Nebraska with her sisters and friends from Douglas, Wyoming was a great treat.
In any room Jenelle walked into she filled it with God's abundant grace.
Preceding her in death are her parents, her daughter, Keri Peterson, granddaughter, Bailee Peterson, grandson Drew Baize, two great grandchildren, Tristin and Blaine Peterson, two sisters, Gaynor McKinley and Julie Broderdorp.
Survivors include her husband, Ralph, of the home; one son, Kelly and Myrna Hill of Amarillo, Texas; daughter, Karalee Nell Hill of Garden City, Kansas; five grandchildren, Justin Peterson, Morgan & Autumn Baize, Logan Baize, Miles & Michelle Hill, Mallory Hill; eleven great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Hooker, Oklahoma with Pastor Mike McReynolds officiating. Interment will be in the Hooker Cemetery directed by Roberts Brothers Funeral Home in Hooker, Oklahoma.
Memorials are suggested to Parkinson's Disease Foundation or the Pioneer Manor and may be left at the Roberts Brothers Funeral Home, Box 745, Hooker, Oklahoma 73945.
Condolences may be left at www.robertsbrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Jan. 27, 2020