Funeral services for Jerry Gooch will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 4:00 pm with the Pentecostals of Lindale, 18475 FM 1804, Lindale, TX, Bros., Bryan Tomplait and Robert Remedies officiating. The Gooch family will receive friends from 3:00 PM until service times at the church. Interment will follow at the Hawkins Cemetery in Hawkins, Texas. Those honored to serve Jerry as pallbearers are, Joe Spiers, Bubba Lee, Robert Quigley, Jeremiah Davis, Nathan Price, and Robbie Remedies.
Jerry Gooch was born on October 27,1940 to Roy and Clessie (Tilley) Gooch in Guthrie, Ok. He will be remembered as a beloved husband to Barbara Green Gooch of Quitman, Texas. Jerry was faithful to God, his family, and his country. He lived a good clean life as an honest man, good husband, father, grandfather, neighbor, and friend to all men. He was a man of peace and did not like arguments and tried always to be at peace with all men. He was beloved member of the Pentecostals of Lindale. He will be greatly missed.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents Roy and Clessie Gooch and his first wife and mother of his son, Joy Gooch, as well as a host of aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his current wife of 11 years Barbara Gooch of Quitman Texas, his son Donny Gooch of Mineola Texas Daughter Crystal Edmiston, Terry Spiers and husband Joe who he loved as a son , and adopted daughter Terry Rodgers and children. As well as his sister Judy Gooch Leroy and her husband Bruce and their children.
Grand-Grandchildren Christina Swallows and her husband Phillip and their children Nathan, Kira and David. Tiffany Zachary and her daughter Heaven-lei Herrera. Amanda Quigley and husband Robert and their children Clay, Trey, Chassity, Jeremiah, Caleb. Robert Remedies and his wife Beth and their children Autumn, Robbie, Kelab, Isaiah, Elijah, and Micha. Elisha Remedies Falcon and her children Letavious and Lenya. Robert Lee and his wife Bailey and their children Cason and Cru.
He is also survived in spirit by his best friend Fred Sledge. We can not fail to mention, but unable to name his entire church family at the POL.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Sept. 14, 2019