Jim Charles Mallard passed away peacefully at home on August 10, 2020. Jim was born in Guymon, Oklahoma in 1943 to Charles C. and Erma F. Mallard.



He graduated from Guymon High School in 1961 and after graduating from Panhandle State, went to work as a salesman for American Fidelity Assurance and became State manager for the states of Washington and Oregon. Jim left American Fidelity to return to Guymon and join the family mobile home business.



In 1979, he married Linda L (Robbins) Dice and the marriage included Jim's sons Charlie and Ty. There are not words to describe how blessed Jim felt about his family and he thanked God every day for Linda and the boys (Charlie and Ty). Life began anew after the marriage and Jim went back to college to receive his degree in accounting and then went to work for the Oklahoma Tax Committion. In 1999, Linda retired from teaching after 30 years and they moved to OKC where Jim became an audit supervisor. Jim retired in 2005 after becoming the Chief of Audit and Administrator in the Business Tax Division of the State Tax Commission. Retirement was one great place after another: Las Vega, Hawaii, Palm Springs, and other interesting places. During this time, Jim and Linda became grandparents and life became even more joyful and interesting. Several years of family vacations to Ruidoso, NM with our sons and grandchildren were great times. In 2007, a family Lake Home was purchased and many family gatherings were and continue to be enjoyed at the lake.



Jim is preceded in death by his parents, brother Donald Glen Mallard and stepfather Edward Burdge.



He is survived by his wife Linda of 41 years, his brother Terry Burdge and wife Jana, his son Charlie and wife Jessica, his son Ty and fiancé Tammy Brown and three grandchildren, Morgan, Nathan and Riley. No one could be prouder of their sons, who have each become very good parents and who are each successful in their careers. Everyone should be so blessed by their family and loved ones.







