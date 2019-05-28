J.M. (Jim) Osborn, 87 year old Yukon, Oklahoma resident and former Guymon resident, died surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday afternoon, May 15, 2019 at Integris Hospice House in Oklahoma City.

The son of Effie (Blackburn) and Sam Osborn, J.M. was born February 24, 1932 in Hastings, Oklahoma. Jim attended Temple, Oklahoma schools, but moved as a senior to Dumas, Texas, where he graduated from Dumas High School as Salutatorian. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War, receiving the rank of a sergeant. Jim began hjs career at Nash Brothers Motor Company, and it was there that he met the beautiful young Katy Gaston. Jim and Katy were married February 23, 1964 in Guymon. They were blessed with their daughter, Denise. Jim had retired after many years as head mechanic and service manager of Nash Brothers and later, Clark Auto Ranch. After retirement, Jim and Katy were able to attend every function of their grandsons. Jim continued to tinker with engines and motors and did repair work from his home. He could fix anything, from a go-kart to a tractor. Faith and family were the foundation of Jim's life. He and Katy were longtime members of Panhandle Bible Center and later Guymon Church of the Nazarene. When Jim and Katy moved to Yukon in 2015, they were members of Mustang Church of the Nazarene. Jim Osborn was a friend to all and a man of strong Christian faith and character. He was kind, but ornery….a gentle giant.

Jim is survived by his bride of 55 years, Katy; his daughter, Denise and husband, Guy Dickerson of Mustang, OK, his perfect grandson, Kyle Keylon and wife, Rachel of Odessa, TX, brothers/sisters-in-law, Delvin and Rita Wiles of Bedford, TX; Alta Lively of Guymon; Donald Gaston of Caney, KS, Garland and Pat Gaston of Noble, OK. He is also survived by his step-grandchildren, Derek Dickerson, Kevin Dickerson, Taylor Dickerson and Brooke Dickerson and their families; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, one sister. He is also now reunited in his heavenly home with his other perfect grandson, Kody Drew Keylon.

Memorial services will be Saturday, June 1st, 11:00 AM, at the Church of the Nazarene, 2214 N Sunset, Guymon with Rev. Terry Armstrong and Rev. Ted Barker, officiating. Jim will be buried next to his grandson at Texhoma Cemetery, Texhoma, Texas on Friday in a private family service. Services are entrusted to Henson-Novak Funeral Directors.

Memorials may be given to the Kody Keylon Memorial Scholarship, c/o Henson-Novak Funeral Directors, P.O. Box 1306, Guymon, OK 73942.

