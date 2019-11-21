|
Jimmie Leroy Meyer, 89, lifelong Texhoma resident, passed away surrounded by his loved ones at his residence on Sunday, November 17, 2019.
The son of Irene (Knuth) and Ernest Meyer, Jimmie Leroy was born June 1, 1930 on the Meyer homestead, southeast of Texhoma, Oklahoma. (or Texas?) Jimmie attended Texhoma schools and graduated with the Class of 1947. He began his career at the Michigan Wisconsin Gas Plant where he worked until retirement. He was united in marriage to Joyce Ferris on August 13, 1950. Joyce and Jimmie were longtime members of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Texhoma.
Jimmie worked hard, but always most enjoyed being on horseback and working cattle. He loved to help his neighbors and it was a good day if Jimmie was on a good horse. Jimmie loved his family, but he loved those six grandkids and fifteen great grandchildren the most!
Jimmie is survived by his bride of 69 years, Joyce Meyer of the home; son, Rocky Meyer and wife, Glynis of Wichita, Kansas; daughter, Carmen Mireles and husband James of Texhoma; two daughters-in-law, Nancy Meyer of Fargo, OK and Rhonda Meyer of Stratford, OK; six grandchildren, Mandy Glasse and husband Cary, Carlie Gill and husband Phil, Lex Meyer and wife Amanda, Shea Meyer and wife Amber, Heath Mireles and wife Jessica, Hailey Cofindaffer and husband Beau, and fifteen beautiful great grandchildren. He is also survived by two brother, Milton Meyer and wife Mike, Vincent Meyer and wife Dottie, sister, Norma Greinke and husband Bill and all their children and families.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Meyer, mother, Irene Lavake and step-father, Charlie Lavake, two sons, Randy Meyer and Mike Meyer, and brother, Dale Meyer.
Visitation and viewing will be Friday evening, November 22, 4-8:00 PM at the Henson-Novak Funeral Chapel, 709 S First Street, Texhoma, Texas.
Funeral services will be Saturday morning, November 23, at 10:00 AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 416 N Second Street, Texhoma, with Pastor Tom House, officiating. Interment will follow in Texhoma Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church, c/o Henson-Novak Funeral Directors, P.O. Box 1306, Guymon, OK 73942.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Nov. 22, 2019