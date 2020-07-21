1/1
Jimmy Ralph Hyde
1931 - 2020
Graveside service with military honors for Jimmy Ralph Hyde will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Fairlawn Cemetery, Snyder, Oklahoma with Minister Charles King of the Church of Christ, Snyder, Oklahoma officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home of Snyder.

The family is sadly mourning the loss of their loved one, Mr. Jimmy Ralph Hyde. Jimmy, affectionately known as "Daddy Jim", passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

Jimmy Ralph Hyde, age 89, of McLoud, Oklahoma was born on July 7, 1931 in Altus, Oklahoma to Ralph Hyde and Evelyn (McGee) Hyde Grubbs. He married Jeannie Juanita "Sis" Hamilton on March 6, 1954 in Altus, Oklahoma. Jimmy loved sports and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he knew.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, two children, son, Ralph Hyde and wife Billie Dawn of Texhoma, Oklahoma, daughter, Connie Dotson and husband Jon of Madill, Oklahoma, three grandchildren, Brandon Hyde and wife Jennifer, Chelsi Dotson and Jenni Barnett and husband Jake, and three great grandchildren, Braxton Hyde, Jonah Barnett and Jack Barnett.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Marvin "Bay" Hyde.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Fairlawn Cemetery Association, PO Box 195, Snyder, OK 73566.

An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Fairlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Becker Funeral Home (Snyder) - Snyder
622 E Street
Snyder, OK 73566
(580) 569-2400
