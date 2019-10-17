|
|
Jimmy Wade Yancey was born October 4, 1943 to G. W. Jr. and Mattie Maude (Johnson) Yancey in Breckenridge, TX. He passed away in his home September 27, 2019. Jim was born when his father was in military training and lived alone with his mother while his father served overseas during the final years of WWII after which G.W. returned to work in the oil industry. In October 1946, the family transferred to Guymon where Jim lived most of his life.
?Jim attended Guymon schools, starting when he was only five. He joined the U.S. Navy, in October 1961. He completed basic training in San Diego, CA and was assigned to the U.S. Naval Air Station in Kingsville, TX as part of the 21st Naval Air Training Squadron, "The Fighting Seahawks." Jim first returned to Guymon to marry his high-school sweetheart, Marcia Dain, in November 1962. The newlyweds made their first home in Kingsville. Bret, their first son, was born there in 1963. Marcia continued her college education while Jim served as an Aviation Electrician, alternating duties between naval facilities in Kingsville and Jacksonville, FL.
?After his honorable discharge from the Navy, Jim and Marcia returned to Guymon where they both enrolled in nearby Panhandle State University. Marcia finished her B.S. in Elementary Education in 1967. Jim graduated with a Business and Economics B.S. in 1969. Their second son, Clay, was born June 1967.
?During college and following graduation, Jim tirelessly worked for Sears, Roebuck, and Company and Faris Brothers T.V. both in Guymon. From 1970 to 1991, he was business manager of the Guymon Medical Arts Clinic, the Clinic Pharmacy, and Dr. J. Carl Hallford. From 1991 to 1995, he worked for the Pool Oil Company. Starting in 1995, he began construction of a house located in Indian Hills of Guymon for his family. He designed the structure as well as completing much of the construction, wiring, and plumbing assisted by his good friend, Irwin Cates, Alex Macias, Curt Macias, Melvin Cruzan, and his son Clay. Following this monumental effort, Jim worked for the next seven years for the Texas County Sheriff's Office as co-administrator of the new county jail with his good friend Irwin Cates. Jim retired around 2008 but continued working and volunteering at odd jobs, helping his neighbors and enjoying life with his family and many friends. Jim was a member and once president of the Guymon Kiwanis and also served as president and board member of the Guymon United Fund.
?Jim loved to fish and hunt and often did so with family and friends. He relished sharing the bounty of his efforts. Many a person can boast being pleasured by his specially prepared catfish filets accompanied by delicious, Marcia-prepared side dishes. Jim was also a very talented craftsman, artist and musician. He often played and sang being accompanied by Marcia, and others. Impromptu concerts with his sister, Lou Ella and her husband, Kenneth, were a joy to hear.
?Everyone knew that beneath Jim's gruff and tough persona beat the heart of an intelligent, warm, and caring man. A man that loved, respected, and honored his family and went well beyond the call to help friends such as driving them to the hospital or to distant chemo treatments. Jim loved and revered his country and was known in the neighborhood for proudly presenting and flying 'Old Glory.' Jim will be sorely missed by all who knew him. The void created by his departure, must be filled by remembering him and the joy he created.
?Jim was preceded in death by Marcia, his loving wife for 57 years. Also preceding him in death were his parents and nephew Davon Wade Morgan.
?Jim is survived by sons Bret and Clay. Bret lives in Atlanta, GA with his wife Merla and their three children Leah Mae, Eunice, and Bret. Clay lives in Liberal, KS with his wife Denese. They have three children, Colton and wife Mary (Aurora, CO), Payton, and Haley (Liberal). Jim is also survived by his sister Lou Ella Hodges and husband Kenneth (Gilmer, TX) and their five children Daron Morgan, Dustin Hodges, Riley Hodges, Shelly Hollis, and Marty Warren. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Dixie Ehrlich and husband Nelson (Stillwater) and their three children Kristi Ehrlich-Henriquez, Jacob Ehrlich, and Ben Ehrlich, also by numerous, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday morning, October 5th at 10:00 a.m. at the Victory Memorial United Church with Rev. Odie Nunley officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in the Elmhurst Cemetery. Services are under the care of the Bunch-Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon. Memorials in memory of Jim can be made to a . Friends can sign the online guestbook and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Oct. 18, 2019