Joan Hager, 93, of Guymon passed away Saturday morning, May 16, 2020 at her home.
The daughter of Earl and Sallie (Holding) Richey, she was born October 20, 1926 in Alva, Oklahoma. Joan attended and graduated high school in Alva, and attended two years of college at Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva.
Joan was united in marriage to Everett Hager on October 27, 1946, in Alva. She was a loving, Christian wife and mother of four children. With an artistic bent, Joan was an active member of the Merry Glaziers, ceramic club, and enjoyed oil painting. She was a member of the Nazarene Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Sallie Richey; grandson, Chris Baxter; daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Galen Parry; and daughter-in-law, Sandy Hager.
Survivors include her husband of 73 years, Everett Hager of the home; daughter, Helen Hager of Guymon, and two sons, Charles Hager and wife, Susi of Windsor, Colorado and David Hager and wife, Sue of Guymon. Survivors also include three grandchildren: Doug Baxter of Green, Kansas, Teddy Hager and Britney of Ponca City and Crystal Chamblee and Matt also of Ponca City, and five great grandchildren: Connor Hand, Trace Hager, Avery Hager, Ava Chamblee and Liam Chamblee.
Graveside services will be conducted Wednesday morning, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. in the SE section of Elmhurst Cemetery with Pastor Craig Shepperd and Rev. Odie Nunley officiating. Services are under the care of the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.
Visitation will be held at the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 19th between the hours of 7:00 and 8:00 p.m. Due to current restrictions, only small groups will be allowed in at one time.
Memorials in Joan's name can be made to the Guymon Church of the Nazarene. Memorials will be accepted at the church office or Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home, PO Box 1112, Guymon, OK 73942. Friends can sign the online guestbook and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald from May 26 to May 27, 2020.