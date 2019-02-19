JoAnn Sapp, 87, was promoted to her heavenly home on Friday evening, February 15, 2019 at Heritage Community in Guymon.

Born July 4, 1931 in Cheyenne, Oklahoma, JoAnn Mobley, the middle of five Mobley children and their little firecracker, was born to her father, Isaac Mobley and her loving mother, Goldie Irene (Anderson) Mobley. When JoAnn was 14 years old, the family moved to Bayfield, Colorado, where she later graduated valedictorian of her class. She caught the eye of the tall, handsome Roger Sapp, and after four years, Roger talked his "JodyMyAnn" into marrying him on March 26, 1950 in Bayfield. Roger and JoAnn began their life of faith and family and their 70 year love story, with Roger passing away in 2015.

JoAnn raised her family and was able to complete Bachelors and Masters degrees in Special Education from the University of Colorado. Over her years as an educator, she blessed and helped many special needs students to reach and exceed their potential. She was working on her PhD when a car crash changed her plans. JoAnn was a member of the Bayfield Historical Society and the Rebecca Lodge. Roger and JoAnn raised their five children and were blessed to parent several foster children.

After their retirement, the Sapps enjoyed travelling with their 5th wheel trailer, settling in Casa Grande, Arizona before moving to Guymon in 2003 to be near their daughter. In Guymon, she was a devoted member of the Panhandle Presbyterian Church. JoAnn moved into the Heritage Manor where she continued to be a ray of joy and sunshine to the residents, staff and most of all, her loving family.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her loving mother, Goldie Mobley, husband, Roger Sapp, her oldest son, Richard Allan Sapp who died in 2006 and a foster son, Grant Duncan who died in 1988.

She is survived by her children, Patricia Ann Willey of LaJunta, Colorado; Carol Wacker Denney and husband, Mike of Guymon, Phyllis Henkenberns and husband, Tony of Littleton, Colorado, Ron Sapp and wife, Sherri of Palmer, Alaska. She was Grammy and so loved by her fourteen grandchildren, twenty-seven great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.

There will be a memorial service to celebrate JoAnn's life on Saturday morning, February 23, 2019, 11:00 AM at the Henson-Novak Funeral Chapel, 501 NW Fifth Street, Guymon, with Pastor Carol LaMar of Panhandle Presbyterian Church, officiating.

Memorials may be given in JoAnn's honor to the Heritage Manor, c/o Henson-Novak Funeral Directors, P.O. Box 1306, Guymon, OK 73942.

Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Feb. 20, 2019