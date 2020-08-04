



JODENE ANN THOMPSON-SAMS



Born January 28, 1952, in Shattuck,OK to Melvin & Jocalee Thompson & passed away July 29, 2020, following complications from heart surgery, in Albuquerque, NM.



Jodene graduated from Guymon High School in 1970. She attended college at Southwestern in Weatherford, OK & graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Central Oklahoma, formerly Central State University in 1976. She retired from the Oklahoma Unemployment Office after 10 years. She retired, sold her house in Ponca City, OK, got married and moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico in July, 2014.



She married Don Sams in July, 2014. Don showed Jodene a part of this world she had not discovered. He showed her love that she wanted. Jodene was the most intelligent, loving, caring, unique, free spirit Don has ever met. She was the most hardheaded and stubborn person too.



Jodene is survived by her husband, Don of Albuquerque, NM. Sisters: Judy Holzberger of Comanche, OK, Janet Dodson of Dustin, OK & her new found sister, Joyce Collar of Kingston, OK. Nieces: Rachelle Biffle of Comanche, OK, & LaRita Dawn Watson of Edmond, OK. Nephews: Cole Dodson of Dustin, OK, Ty Dodson of Meeker, OK, Andrew Sams of Midland, TX and Chris Sams of Cherry Point, NC. Brother-in-Law: James R. Sams of Tucson, AZ. Her dad's last surviving brother, Roy Lee Thompson of Elizabethtown, KY. Best friend: Lorie Koehl of Enid, OK.



Preceded in death were Jodene's parents: Melvin & Jocalee Thompson. Niece: Leslie Holzberger. Brother-in-laws: Michael Dodson and Richard Sams. Don's parents: James D and Frances Sams.



Jodene touched so many lives. She had a love & passion to save homeless dogs. Their dogs became part of their family. She left an impression on our lives. Jodene had a bigger than life personality and a laugh to match it. There will be no service for her. She wanted to be cremated & her ashes be sprinkled on the beach & sea in Hawaii.



