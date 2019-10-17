|
|
Joey Hollingsworth Chamberlain, 87, formerly of Guymon, passed away Sunday afternoon, September 22, 2019 at the Colonial Park Manor in Okemah, Oklahoma.
The daughter of Dawson S. "Ike" and Catherine (MacLarty) Israel, Elsie Josephine "Joey" was born May 31, 1932 in Argyle, Michigan. Joey attended school in Caro, Michigan. To keep life simple was not her way – she lived life in her own fashion, each moment being her favorite. She was famous for "turning lemons into lemonade".
Joey's first marriage produced Robert LaJoie of Arlington, OK and Martha LaJoie of Boulder, CO. Her second marriage produced John Houghton of Paden, OK and Scott Houghton of Julesburg, CO. Her third marriage brought in Judy Hollingsworth-Hindman of Edmond, OK, Monte Hollingsworth of McLoud, OK and Danny Hollingsworth (deceased), her stepchildren that she loved as her own, and over the years shared them with their mother. Many grandchildren and great grandchildren (and more) were brought into her life by these children; all of which she had so much fun with, especially sharing her love of art.
Joey moved to Oklahoma after her fist two children were born. She divorced and worked as a waitress…and painted. She then married Robert Houghton and had her last two children. She worked for a small-town doctor and learned to love people even more than she already knew…and she painted. She divorced a few years into her second marriage and became a telephone operator; which fit her perfectly because she loved to talk on the phone. She met Robert Hollingsworth "Holly", when he walked through a "supposed to be locked door" at her work, dressed as the policeman he was. It was instant kismet for them both, entwining them into a life of love and art. Over the next almost 50 years, they raised their children, moved many places and created art on every level. The love of her life, Holly passed away at the age of 84 of leukemia. Being alone wasn't for Joey, so she went on Facebook and found her highschool sweetheart, Frank Chamberlain. They were married and Frank gave our mother a "going and doing lifestyle", something they both enjoyed by going to Bluegrass Festivals and jams. They added his love of the Lions Club to their life, enjoying the group they were with in Tennessee to the maximum anyone could.
Joey was an amazing artist and human being, who lived life her way. She passed that way of being on to all the children in her life, including the ones who weren't hers, but felt as if they were. She loved her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren more than they will ever know. In addition to her children and grandchildren, she leaves behind a sister, Linda McFarland of Iowa Park, TX and a brother, Gregg Israel of Sawyer, OK.
Graveside memorial services will be conducted Saturday morning, October 19th at 10:00 a.m. at the Elmhurst Cemetery in Guymon. Services are under the care of the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.
Friends can sign the online guestbook and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Oct. 18, 2019