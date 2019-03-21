John Arthur Haliburton Ill, 72, of Brandon, Mississippi, passed away in Ridgeland, Mississippi, on February 27, 2019.

John was born in Ada, Oklahoma, on December 21, 1946, to John and Bernice Haliburton. He spent many of his younger years in Allen, Oklahoma, before his family moved to Guymon, Oklahoma, where John graduated from high school. He was active in scouting, earning the coveted Eagle Scout award, and in music, playing in the marching band.

John attended and graduated from the University of Oklahoma, and remained a devout Sooner fan for life. He served the Army in Vietnam before returning to the United States and settling into a career as an actuary with Blue Cross Blue Shield in Richardson, Texas, where he lived and worked for many years.

John's career eventually led him to the Denver, Colorado, area. While there, John fostered his love of hiking and photography. He made many trips around the U.S. and abroad which were focused on nature and captured countless pictures of the beauty he saw. In fact, framed photographs of his travels were frequent Christmas gifts to family and friends.

His job took John to Mississippi, where he continued his work as not only an actuary but a financial planner. John lent his computer expertise to the local historical society, where he frequently volunteered.

John's parents preceded him in death. He is survived by his sisters, Kay Simmons of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Carol Pottebaum of Lakeville, Minnesota, and his nephew, Joe Simmons of Virginia Beach, Virginia. Funeral services will not be held. Memorial donations may be made in John's name to the Nature Conservatory or . Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary