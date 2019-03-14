John Dooley Board died on March 11, 2019, at the age of 84. John was the son of Charles Raymond Board and Mildred Nadine (Smith) Board, and was born in Oklahoma City on March 3, 1935. He spent his childhood in Cimarron County, and graduated from Boise City High School in 1953 as salutatorian.

He attended the University of Oklahoma where he was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity. He was in ROTC, and was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Army. He served as a military intelligence officer for two years then returned to school, graduating from the University of Oklahoma College of Law in 1962 as President of his class.

John began his career as an attorney in Woodward, OK, where he met Merlene Hayter, and they married in 1966 in Amarillo, TX. They later moved to Guymon, where he became a partner at Ogden, Ogden & Board. He was then partner at Board & Boring, and later, sole practitioner at John Board Law Office. He was a member of the Oklahoma Bar Association and served as President of the Oklahoma Bar Foundation. He practiced law in Guymon for 53 years, and loved every minute of it.

John cherished his community, and was active in the Guymon Rotary for many years. He served on the boards of the First National Bank of Guymon and Texas County Memorial Hospital. He was a long-time supporter of Guymon schools and activities, and always had a heart for helping young people. Crimson and cream through and through, John was a lifelong Sooner fan and loved attending OU football games. John was known to play a round or two of golf on occasion.

John and his family were members of the First Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and taught an adult Sunday school course for many years. In later years, John and Merlene were members of the First Presbyterian Church of Amarillo, TX.

John is survived by his wife, Merlene, of Amarillo, TX; son, John B. Board of Amarillo, TX; daughter Lizbeth Massey and husband Ron of Norman, OK and children Elizabeth and Trip Massey; and sister, Beth Jones of Dallas, TX. The family wishes to acknowledge John's dear friend, Suzy Landess, and their gratitude for all she has done for them during this time.

Graveside services will be conducted at Elmhurst Cemetery in Guymon at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019. A reception honoring John's life will be held immediately following at Hunny's at 103 N. Main St. in Guymon.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to BSA Hospice of the Southwest. Memorials will be accepted at the Bunch - Roberts Funeral Home, PO Box 1112, Guymon, OK 73942.

Friends can sign the online guestbook and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com. Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Mar. 15, 2019