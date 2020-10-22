1/
John Wayne Hastings
1964 - 2020
John Wayne Hastings was born on September 26, 1964 in Guymon, Oklahoma to Forrest Ray and Dianna Sue (Perry) Hastings.
He departed this life on October 15, 2020 in Shawnee, Oklahoma at the age 56.

John was a very hard worker, he trimmed trees and also mowed lawns. John loved to be outdoors. He enjoyed fishing and swimming. John also loved to go garage selling to find that one unique and fun piece.

John is preceded in death by his parents Forrest and Dianna Hastings, his brother Forrest Hastings and his grandparents.

Survivors include his sister Julie Peck; his brothers Michael Hastings and Robert Hastings; his son Jerrod Hastings; 4 grandchildren; along with numerous family and friends who will miss him dearly.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Sac and Fox National Chapel in Stroud, OK.

Online condolences can be made at www.parksbrothers.net. Care Services provided by Parks Brothers Funeral Service in Stroud, Oklahoma.

Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Oct. 22, 2020.
