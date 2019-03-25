Jose M. Salazar, 89, longtime Guymon area resident, passed away Saturday afternoon, March 23, 2019 at the Heritage Community Manor.

The son of Santiago and Rosa (Amaya) Salazar, he was born July 19, 1929 in Eden, Texas.

Jose moved to Guymon from Keyes, Oklahoma in the early 1980's. He was married to Julia Rojas, she preceded him in death. He was then married to Estella Priscilla Fernandez; she preceded him in death in September of 2001.

Mr. Salazar was engaged in farming and ranching the majority of his working life. He worked for Texas County Feeders for several years. Jose was a member of the NRA, and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wives, Julia and Estella and three sisters, Juanita, Cecilia and Frances.

Survivors include six children: Ruben Salazar of Del Rio, Texas, Johnnie Harkins and wife, Joyce of Stratford, Texas, Albert Aguilar of Lancaster, Texas, Elsie Aguilar Ortiz and husband, Timoteo of Lancaster, Texas, Elizabeth Aguilar of Guymon, and Yolanda Escobar and husband, Andrew of Guymon. Survivors also include 16 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday afternoon, March 26th at 2:00 p.m. at the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home with Reverend Charlie Mendenhall officiating. Interment will follow in the Elmhurst Cemetery.

The Salazar family will greet friends Monday evening, March 25th between the hours of 6:00 and 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials in memory of Jose may be given to a . Memorials will be accepted at the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1112, Guymon, Oklahoma 73942.