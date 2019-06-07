

Josefina Gomez Torres, 82, of Gruver, Texas, passed away Tuesday evening, June 4, 2019 at Texhoma, Oklahoma.

The daughter of Maria Elisa Torres and Jose Gomez, Josefina was born November 9, 1936 in Chihuahua, Mexico. She was united in marriage to Ramundo Pinon Estrada in Saucillo, Chihuahua. Josefina was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, Guymon. She loved her family very much and enjoyed spending time with them. Josefina also enjoyed crochet work and was blessed to help raise her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one sister, two brothers and a granddaughter.

Josefina is survived by her children, Maria de los Angeles, Maria de la Saledad, and Raymundo Pinon, Jr., eight grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

Funeral mass will be Friday evening, June 7th, 6:15 PM at St. Peter's Catholic Church, with Father Christopher Brashears officiating. Cremation will follow the services and arrangements are entrusted to Henson-Novak Funeral Directors of Guymon.

In lieu of flowers, the family would be appreciative for donations be given to help with funeral expenses.