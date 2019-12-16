|
Joseph "Joe" Winfred Whisennand, 71, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at his residence, Elkhart, Kansas.
The son of Ernest W. and Alice I. (Schnaufer) Whisennand, he was born March 7, 1948 in Elkhart, Kansas. Both of his parents preceded him in death.
Joe and Ella Louise Keever were married August 14, 1970, Elkhart, Kansas. To this union were three children, DeeDee, Cathy, and Todd. His wife Ella preceded him in death.
He enjoyed being a farmer and he grew wheat, milo, and corn. He enjoyed watching western movies. Although, his greatest joy were his grandchildren, he loved watching them play sports throughout the years.
He is survived by daughters, DeeDee Abbott and husband Neil, Leander, TX., Cathy Moore and husband Robert, Houston, TX.; son, Todd Whisennand, Elkhart, KS.; brothers, Jon Whisennand, Elkhart, KS., Jack Whisennand and wife Lynn, Topeka, KS.; grandchildren, Kira Jobe and husband David, Leander, TX., Cody Abbott and wife Julia, Leander, TX., Cord Whisennand and wife Shelby, Amarillo, TX., Sarah Moore, Houston, TX., Lane Whisennand, Elkhart, KS., Colin Moore, Houston, TX., Joe Whisennand, Elkhart, KS., Koyal Whisennand, Elkhart, KS.; great-grandson, Benjamin Jobe, Leander, TX.; numerous other relatives and friends.
Joe was preceded in death by his sisters, Phyllis Whisennand and Maxine Robedeaux, brother, Jim Whisennand, and sister-in-law, Mary Whisennand.
A memorial has been established for Knights of Columbus, Elkhart. Memorials may be mailed to Robson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 606, Elkhart, Kansas, 67950.
Visitation will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, 4 PM to 8 PM and Sunday, December 15, 2019, 2 PM to 5 PM, Robson Funeral Home, 120 Grant St., Elkhart, Kansas.
Rosary service will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019, 6:30 PM, St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, Elkhart.
Funeral Mass will be Monday, December 16, 2019, 10 AM, St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, Elkhart. Burial to follow at Elkhart Cemetery.
Robson Funeral Home, Elkhart is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Dec. 17, 2019