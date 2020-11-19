There is sad news to report of a very special lady. Joy Catherine (Papay) Foreman left this earth on November 11, 2020.
Joy was a daughter, sister, aunt, and Granny to all. Joy Catherine (92) was born on September 1, 1928 to Jim and Lucy Papay. Her beloved brother and twin Roy Calvin shared a birthday and incredible family of 12 siblings, James (Romelle), Emit (Lillian), Ed (Marge), Guy (Evelyn), Elizabeth (Howard), Kenneth, Roy (Mary Ida), Gerald, Larry (Dale), Tommie Fern, Ann, and cousin Neil Archer. The Papays were a family of numbers, love, and adventure. Joy's nieces, nephews, and their children were close in heart and love. They were a JOY in her life.
Joy was a wife. She married Johnnie Foreman on December 15, 1946. In their union, she became daughter to Walter and Helen and sister to Genevieve. They were true pioneers who experienced the joys and hardships of working the land and caring for the farm. Johnnie called her "sweetheart" and joked that she was the best wife he ever had. They were married almost for 63 years until his passing in 2009. She was a JOY in their life.
Joy was a mom. Johnnie and Joy were blessed with six children, Johna, Jill, Mike, Tom (DeLaine), Lori (Keith), and Cathy (Pete). She poured her love, time, teaching, and nurturing to raise her children. The stories to share are many and have given each of them countless memories to love and treasure. They were part of the JOY in her life.
Joy was Granny and Great-Granny. She loved and was loved by her grandchildren, Michael, Amanda (Ehrin), Danielle (Ryan), CJ, Emily, Eric (Becky), Johnathan (Mika), Janie (Justin), Joy (Patrick), and Katie. Granny was her title, and she shined with her gift of love, cuddles, reading books, singing, hugs, adventures, and laughter. They were truly blessed to call her Granny. She also loved her great-grandchildren, Logan, Myranda, Joshua, Emma, Ember, Asher, Emilee, and Elanora. It was an honor for her grandchildren to put their babies in her arms. They were part of the JOY in her life.
Joy was a friend and neighbor. She was described as a fun, kind, loving woman and a prankster by her friends. Her neighbors knew her at church, Eva community gatherings, and school events. She was quick to give a helping hand and share a meal when friends were sick or injured. Friends and neighbors were a JOY in her life.
Joy was a business woman. Her children called her CEO. As she grew older, Joy had a group of people she leaned on for help and support. She was so thankful for everyone in her "village." A special thanks to Dr. Kelly McMurry and staff who kept her healthy and strong, her farmer Clark Thayer, and of course her best friend and constant giver of care, Shelly Garcia.
Joy loved her cats, Gus and George. They were her loyal companions and a daily source of love and joy.
Joy was gifted and talented. Her hobbies included quilting, traveling, painting, water aerobics, gardening, and singing. She loved sports and was her children's biggest fan. When she attended a sporting event, she was jumping up and down, swinging her arms, and sometimes yelling at the referees. All these gifts brought her JOY in life.
Joy had a giving heart. She was always ready to support and help her family, friends, neighbors, and especially veterans, like her seven brothers and grandson Eric. In lieu of flowers, you may choose to donate to one of these charities chosen to represent her giving heart and memory: Farmer Veteran Coalition (farmvetco.org
), Loaves and Fishes Food Cupboard, Texas County OSU Extension – Garden of Joy Project Fund. Donations can be sent to Bunch-Roberts Funeral Home in Guymon, OK. Thank you for sharing your JOY for her memory.
If you asked Joy about her life of 92 years, she recalled the things she witnessed: the Dust Bowl days, the Depression, wars, inventions, man landing on the moon, technology. She said the hardships in life were poverty, the loss of her son Mike and granddaughter Emily, and the toughest part of growing old was saying goodbye to the loved ones who went before her. Her joy in life was God, family, and country and those who fought for it. As you've read, she was a special lady who lived with a passion to love, give, serve, learn, and create. She was strong, caring, fun, courageous, and full of adventure. All who knew her will deeply miss her hugs, laughter, singing, and encouragement. She was a JOY. She was our JOY.
There is good news to share. She knew Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, and we can have the hope and assurance that there was a special meet and greet and amazing reunion in heaven. We can rejoice knowing that she is home.
Due to the present dangers of COVID-19 and concerns for everyone's health, there will be a private graveside service. A video recording of the service will be made available online on the YouTube page of First Baptist Church Elkhart Kansas. A future celebration of Joy is already being planned for when it is safe to gather, hug, and share all our Joy-filled memories. In closing, with her signature, Love, Love Granny.
Friends can sign the online guestbook and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com.