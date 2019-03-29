Juanita Carden, 97, longtime Guymon resident, passed away Friday morning, March 29, 2019 at the Heritage Community Manor.

The daughter of Walter Eugene and Ada (Williams) Rhoton, she was born February 13, 1922 in Hunt County Texas near Greenville. Juanita was raised by her aunt, Bertha (Rhoton) Walker in Clayton, New Mexico; where she attended and graduated high school.

She was united in marriage to Roy Carden on June 6, 1942 in Clayton. The moved to Guymon from Dalhart, Texas in 1944. She and Roy owned and operated "Good Eats" a bakery in Guymon for several years. She was a homemaker, member of the Victory Memorial United Methodist Church and 50 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Ada Rhoton, her aunt, Bertha Walker, son Ron Carden and half-brother, Robert Rhoton.

She is survived by her son, Tom Carden and wife, Mary of Guymon, eight grandchildren: Cindy Murray and husband, Justin of Yukon, Oklahoma, Tiffany Ralstin and husband Travis of Guymon, Oklahoma, Kayla Carden of Spearman, Texas, Brittni Carden and Dillon Edwards of Guymon, Dustin Carden of Guymon, Robert Pruszynki of Seattle, Washington, Michael Pruszynski of Hooker, Oklahoma, and Natalia Leisher of Beaver, Oklahoma. Survivors also include 12 great grandchildren: Laci and Trevor Ralstin, Makenzie and Maddyson Murray, Draydin, Bryzik, Calero, Sky, Avery, Harmony and Jax Pruszynski and Zurick Leisher.

Funeral services will be Monday morning, April 1st at 10:00 a.m. at the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home with Rev. David Player officiating. Interment will follow in the Elmhurst Cemetery. Services are under the care of the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.

Memorials in memory of Juanita may be given to Heritage Community Manor. Memorials will be accepted at Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1112, Guymon, Oklahoma 73942.