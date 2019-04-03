Juanita June DeSelms, 87, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 17, 2019, at Ranchwood Nursing Center in Yukon, Oklahoma, surrounded by her family.

She was born on June 4, 1931, to Homer and Margie Driskill in Lamar, Colorado, and attended the Lamar schools until her high school graduation in 1950. She married Leland DeSelms in 1950 and they farmed in southwest Kansas for several years. They moved to Greensburg, Kansas, when Leland began his career at Cities Service Gas company. In 1962 the couple moved to Straight, Oklahoma where they resided until Leland's retirement in the late 1980's. Upon retirement, they moved to Guymon, Oklahoma, where they lived until they moved to Arbor House Assisted Living Center in Mustang, Oklahoma, in 2013. She later moved to Ranchwood Nursing Center in Yukon where she resided until her passing.

Juanita was an Avon representative and later worked as a Tupperware representative serving the Panhandle and southwest Kansas areas for many years, winning numerous awards and company recognition. She loved the variety of the job and meeting new people. She participated in the Guymon bowling league for many years, and the highlight of her week was her Thursday Ladies Lunch with her friends. She was a member of Straight Christian Church.

Juanita was preceded in death by her parents Homer and Margie Driskill, brother and sister-in-law Jack and Pat Driskill, and sister Jeanne Heckleman.

She is survived by her husband Leland DeSelms of Topeka, Kansas; daughter Deanna Steinkuehler and husband Harvie of Topeka, Kansas; son Shane DeSelms and wife Mary of Mustang, Oklahoma; daughter Karen Moran and husband Joe of DeSoto, Texas. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and a niece. She will always be remembered for her passion for life and as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, April 6th at 11:00 a.m. at the Mustang First Christian Church, 1313 W State Hwy 152.

