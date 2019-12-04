|
Juanita Valdez, 61 year old former Great Bend, Kansas resident passed away November 15th, 2019 in Hays, Kansas.
Juanita was born February 5th, 1958 in Garden City, Kansas to her mother Felipa Valdez and father Facundo Valdez.
Juanita attended school until 10th grade.
Due to a motorcycle accident that left her disabled, Juanita was unable to work.
Her hobbies included collecting antiques and fishing.
Juanita is preceded in death by her parents, Felipa and Facundo Valdez of Guymon, Oklahoma.
She is survived by two sons - Julian Dandini of Kansas City Missouri, Israel Klein of Great Bend, Kansas, two brothers - Victor Valdez of Hooker, Oklahoma and George Valdez of Guymon, Oklahoma and One Sister - Della Valdez.
Juanita is also survived by her grandchildren - Elizabeth Dandini, Mariah Dandini, Mikayla Hawkins and Frankie Kelley.
Memorial services for Juanita are to be held December 7th, 2019 at 11:00 A.M at Elmhurst Cemetery in Guymon, Oklahoma.
Friends and family can sign the online guestbook or leave an online condolence at www.hensonnovak.com
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Dec. 5, 2019