Julanne Davis, long-time local resident, passed away peacefully on 03-21-2019 in Cottage Grove, OR with her son at her side. A Memorial and celebration of Julanne's life will be held on Saturday, June 8th at 1:30 pm at Victory Memorial United Methodist Church in Guymon, Rev. Gary Holdeman officiating. Julanne Francis Chenault was born on December 22, 1924 to Guymon pioneer residents, Orman and Gail Chenault. Julanne married Robert Dean "Bob" Davis in 1946 and three sons were born to this Union: Robert Nelson "Rob", Michael Eric "Mike", and David Christopher "Dave". Known as a talented artist, Julanne presented many paintings to family and friends and through commission sales. She was an active Church member serving on various committees and outreach programs, as well as participating in community events and projects. Julanne was employed by Guymon Public Schools for many years, then served for a time as Baliff for the Texas County court system. Even in her 80's, Julanne loved gardening, including climbing a ladder to plant behind a ten foot retaining wall at her home on Apache Circle. Julanne also loved spending time and golfing with family and friends, not at all deterred if it began to snow.

Julanne is preceded in death by her parents, husband, sons Rob and Mike and sisters: Norma Cooke of Plainview, TX, and Jean Hodge of Myrtle Beach, SC. Julanne is survived by her son, Dave, granddaughters Romney Bourgoine of Memphis,TN, D.J. Davis and Courtney Price, both of Oklahoma City. She also leaves her Great Granddaughter Jazzman Bourgoine, and Great Grandson Cohen Price. With her brother David Chenault of Cleveland, OK and two sisters: Nancy Toombs of Guymon, Marlene Utter of Bixby, Julanne leaves many extended family members to include nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and two great-great nephews. Julanne is dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all. Published in Guymon Daily Herald on May 25, 2019