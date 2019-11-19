|
|
Julia Stacy, 74, formerly of Guymon, passed away Friday morning, November 15, 2019 at Autumn Leaves of Amarillo, Texas.
The daughter of James Delbert and Lorretta Mae (Ellis) Hooser, she was born October 21, 1945 in Dalhart, Texas. Julia attended school and graduated from Dalhart.
Julia and Leon Stacy were married February 19, 1987 in Straight, Oklahoma. They made their home in Guymon for several years, moving to Amarillo for medical reasons.
Julia was a homemaker and active member of the Guymon Church of the Nazarene. She had worked several years as a beautician.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Flossy Mae and brothers: Johnny Bill and Jimmy Hooser.
Survivors include her husband, Leon Stacy of the home; two sons, Kenneth Sides and wife, Jennifer of Canyon, Texas and Kif Sides and wife, Minnie of Guymon and stepson: Michael Stacy of Guymon. Survivors also include five grandchildren: Tanner, Tarrik, Tatum, Kayleigh and Jeremy; one great granddaughter, Kenzie; and one brother, Robby Hooser.
Memorial services will be Thursday afternoon, November 21st at 1 p.m. at the Guymon Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Craig Shepperd and Rev. Bob Miller of Amarillo officiating. A family inurnment service will be at the Elmhurst Cemetery. Services are
under the care of the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that memorials in Julia's name be made to the . Memorials will be accepted at the Bunch - Roberts Funeral Home, PO Box 1112, Guymon, OK 73942. Friends can sign the online guestbook and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Nov. 19, 2019