Julian Maldonado Leana, 69, of Guymon passed away Friday afternoon, November 13, 2020 at the Memorial Hospital of Texas County.
The son of Bruno and Antonia (Leana) Maldonado, he was born February 16, 1951 in San Jose de Palam, Morelos, Mexico.
Julian was united in marriage to Alicia Garcia in December of 1978 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. The family moved to Guymon from Berino, New Mexico in 1997. Julian was employed with Seaboard Foods and attended Iglesia Cristiana Bethel Church.
He is survived by his wife, Alicia Maldonado; daughter, Maribel Maldonado Pu and husband, Tomas of Guymon; two sons, Julian Maldonado, Jr. of Hobbs, New Mexico and Jassen Maldonado of Guymon. Survivors also include eight grandchildren: Ricardo, Daniel, Alan and Alex Gutierrez, Karla and Julian Maldonado III, Alison and Adriel Pu; one sister, Leonarda Maldonado and two brothers, Antonio and Filemon Maldonado all of Mexico.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday morning, November 18th at 11:00 a.m. at the Iglesia Cristiana Bethel Church, 301 S. Main in Guymon with Pastor Pablo Mera officiating. Interment will follow in the Elmhurst Cemetery. Services are under the care of the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.
The Maldonado family will greet friends Tuesday, November 17th between the hours of 3:00 and 8:00 p.m. at the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home.
