1/1
Lacy Nicole Schaef
1986 - 2020
Lacy Nicole Schaef, 33, formerly of Guymon, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The daughter of Tommy Michael and Kimberly Ilene (Edens) Schaef, she was born December 12, 1986 in Guymon. Her parents Mike and Kim Schaef both preceded her in death.

Lacy attended school in Guymon. She had been a resident of Oklahoma City since 2007, and worked in motel housekeeping.

She is survived by her brother, Cody Michael Schaef of Oklahoma City, her grandmother, Bonnie McFaden Schaef of Perryton, Texas, aunts and uncles, Fred Edens and Becky Edens of Coldspring, Texas, Diana Lynch of Denton, Texas, Jim Lynch of Belton, Texas, Rhet and Roxanne Schaef of Perryton, Texas, Melanie and Johnny Moore of Guymon and Michelle Schaef Rowden of Canadian, Texas, and a great aunt, Linda Knutson of Amarillo, Texas.

Graveside memorial services will be conducted Friday morning, July 24th at 10:00 a.m. at the Elmhurst Cemetery in Guymon with Rev. Odie Nunley officiating.

Memorials in memory of Lacy will be accepted at the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1112, Guymon, Oklahoma 73942.

Friends can sign the online guestbook and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com.


Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Elmhurst Cemetery
