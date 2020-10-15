1/1
Larry Allen Loughridge
1941 - 2020
Larry Allen Loughridge, 79, of Hooker, Oklahoma passed away at the Heritage Community in Guymon, Oklahoma September 29, 2020.

Larry was born July 8, 1941 in Lyons, Kansas, the son of Leroy and Evelyn Seybert Loughridge. The family moved to Hooker, Oklahoma in June 1953 to be nearer Leroy's father, A. W. (Shorty) Loughridge, whose health was failing, and Leroy's sister, Dolores Zunk and family.

He Graduated from Hooker High School with the class of 1959 then joined the Navy. He served aboard various ships during his time in the Navy and was involved in the evacuation of South Viet Nam during that war. He received his honorable discharge and retired from the Navy in June,1980 as CPO E7.

After retiring from the Navy, he worked as a security guard at a bank in San Diego, CA and during that time he started college and graduated with honors from San Diego State College. He later moved to upstate New York for a few years and then in 2005 moved back to Hooker and lived in the family home there.

He was a member of Hooker American Legion, VFW and the Perryton Promenaders Square Dance Club.

For several years, the four siblings and spouses enjoyed a Friday night dinner together, which was a special time for them to stay close and involved as a family.

Larry moved to the Heritage Community in Guymon in May 2019 because of health issues. He enjoyed the fellowship in the assisted living facility and often assisted the staff and maintenance personnel in decorating or setting up for special events.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Evelyn Loughridge and his son, Gene Leroy Loughridge.

Survivors include his brothers, Richard Loughridge, Guymon, Al Loughridge, Hooker, Sister, Donna Logan, Guymon, and stepdaughter Michelle Billings of Glens Falls, NY. Nieces and nephews, Sabrina Gonzales, Paige Loughridge, Lane Loughridge, Steve Logan, Gwen Sears, Brad Logan, Daniel Loughridge and David Loughridge.

Services are pending and will be conducted at a later date directed by Roberts Brothers Funeral Home in Hooker, Oklahoma.

Condolences may be left at www.robertsbrothersfuneralhome.com

Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Brothers Funeral Home - Hooker
207 N SWEM
Hooker, OK 73945
580 652-2351
