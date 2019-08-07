|
Lawrence Maytum, 76, passed away Tuesday afternoon, July 30, 2019 at his home in Guymon.
The son of Walter William Maytum and Irene Grace Bolz, he was born August 5, 1942 in Los Angeles, CA. and special bonus dad, Edgar Bledsoe after his dad's passing at a young age.
Lawrence was united in marriage to his beautiful sweetie, YaVonne on June 6, 1981 in Guymon, OK.
He was a very proud Pops and Papa that adored his family. He was a man of many talents and there wasn't much he couldn't or wouldn't do for anyone. When something needed fixed or done you took it to him, he was Mr. Fix It.
His hobbies included attending and participating in numerous car shows with his buddies, restoring old hot rods, working in his shop, playing the drums in a band and a member of the Flatlanders Car Club.
He is preceded in death by his parents; bonus dad; brother, Wayne Maytum and wife Billie Wayne; brother-in-law, Billy Ritter; niece, Belinda Cobo and husband Tim; nephews, Randy Maytum and TJ Womble.
Survivors include his loving wife of 38 years, YaVonne of the home; four daughters, Nancy Deane of Guymon, OK, Tracy (Doug) Mundell of Henrietta, TX, Dana (Lindy) Parr of Wichita Falls, TX, Alisha (Billy) Perez of Guymon, OK; one son, Shawn (Tiesa) Burrell of Port Orange, FL; grandchildren, Ty Deane, Tana (Anthony) Venegas, Zach (Astin) Pecor, Makayla Pecor, Lindsay (Josh) Taylor, Bryson Warren, Amara and Teagan Burrell; great-grandchildren, Allison, Cail, Cassandra, Junior, Anthony, Titus, Oliver, Ellie, Kynlee and one on the way. Survivors also include one sister, Peggy Ritter of Foyil, OK; sister-in-law, Marsha (Lee) Shaver of Spearman, TX; brother-in-law, Chris (Tammy) White of Fritch, TX; bonus sons, Larry Dale (Val) Dutcher of Dumas, TX, Wally Dutcher of Oklahoma City, OK; bonus daughters, Jeanee (Robin) Shuck and their children Morgan and Brody all of Petrolia, TX, Sandy (Jerry) Metcalf of Guymon, OK; special friends, Don and Joyce Johnson of Wichita Falls, TX. Along with numerous nieces, nephews and a ton of car show buddies.
Celebration of life will be conducted Monday afternoon, August 5th at 2:00 p.m. at the Victory Memorial United Methodist Church in Guymon with Pastor David Player and Pastor Odie Nunley officiating. Interment will follow at the Elmhurst Cemetery in Guymon. Services are under the care of the Bunch - Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.
Visitation will be Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials in Lawrence's name can be made to Pink Heals or Oklahoma Panhandle Partners. Memorials will be accepted at the Bunch - Roberts Funeral Home, PO Box 1112, Guymon, OK 73942.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Aug. 8, 2019